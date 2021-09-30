Daniel Craig, unveiled the first role after James Bond: it will be Macbeth on Broadway!

After his farewell to the iconic role of James Bond in the 007 franchise, Daniel Craig will return to Broadway next spring in the lead role in Shakespeare’s tragedy Macbeth, with Ruth Negga who will play Lady Macbeth in a brand new production to be directed by the Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

“Daniel is not only a great film actor, but also a magnificent theatrical actor”, the manufacturer said Macbeth Barbara Broccoli, which also produces the James Bond which saw Craig in the lead role. “I am thrilled that she will support the return of Broadway by playing this iconic role with the talented Ruth Negga who will make her Broadway debut and under the expert direction of Sam Gold.”

Gold, who was Tony nominated in 2017 for A Doll’s House, Part 2 and won the award in 2015 for Fun Home, he has declared: “I am extremely thrilled to participate in this historic season as the theater resurfaces, and to work with two such masterful actors in one of the most challenging and epic plays in dramatic literature.”



The project of Broadway also brings together Craig with Gold, who directed the actor in a 2016 Off Broadway production of Othello. Craig last starred on Broadway in a 2013 production directed by Mike Nichols of Betrayal by Harold Pinter with Rafe Spall and Rachel Weisz.

Craig made her Broadway debut opposite Hugh Jackman in a 2009 production by playwright Keith Huff A Steady Rain.

Negga, nominated for an Oscar for her starring role in Loving of 2016, she made her New York stage debut last year in the lead role in Hamlet at St. Ann’s Warehouse Off Broadway.

The premiere of the show will be there Tuesday 29 March 2022, at the Lyceum Theater on Broadway, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

