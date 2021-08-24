Daniel Craig will leave nothing as an inheritance to his daughters: “It would be in bad taste”

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig has announced that he does not want to bequeath a penny to his daughters because he thinks it is “in bad taste”.

Daniel Craig: the legacy

Daniel Craig has joined the long list of famous faces in Hollywood who have decided not to leave anything as a legacy to their children. The actor – who had his first daughter, Ella, along with his ex-wife Fiona Loundon and the second from the love with Rachel Weisz – he confessed that he would find the custom of leaving large sums of money as an inheritance “in bad taste”. Craid also specified that he intended to “Enjoy money while you are alive or give it away just before you die”, possibly to charity.

The actor who took on the role of James Bond is not the only American star to have made this decision: Sting, Bill Gates and Gordon Ramsey have also announced that they do not want to bequeath anything to their children. They did the same Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who despite having an exaggerated patrimony to say the least have declared that they will leave everything to charity, so as to teach their children the importance of having had a comfortable life and above all to build an equally comfortable one in turn.

Daniel Craig: the daughters

Daniel Craig has a 29-year-old daughter, Ella, born of her first marriage. In 2011 he got married with fellow actress Rachel Weisz, and together with her in 2018 he had his second daughter (whose name he never revealed). The actress later revealed that their little girl would be completely identical to her father. Today the two actors love to spend their private life as much as possible far away from prying eyes, and have always been particularly jealous of their privacy.

Daniel Craig: love

In the past, Rachel Weisz herself has revealed that the secret to her “perfect union” with Daniel Craig would be the external privacy with which they would live their private life, away from social networks and worldly life. The couple is one of the longest-lived in show business and after the birth of their baby the two closed in the utmost secrecy (even keeping the baby’s name top secret). Today the couple seems to be happier and more united than ever.