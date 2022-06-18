Daniel Craig’s 10 Best Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

Daniel Wroughton Craig born in chester (Cheshire, UK) on March 2, 1968. British television, theater and film actor known worldwide for being the sixth actor to play the character of james-bond in the saga of 007. Despite initial skepticism, he became one of the most acclaimed actors for his portrayal of him in the saga. He earned a nomination for BAFTA and in the economic section, he became one of the actors with the highest earnings in the film industry.

We compiled his 10 best films ordered from worst to best according to IMDb and where to watch them online.

The Luck of the Logans

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Movistar+, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Year: 2017

Duration: 1 hour and 58 minutes

Director: Steven Soderbergh

IMDb Score: 7.0

A cast made up of Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston Y sebastian stan. More of $47 million grossed at the box office from a budget of $29 million. The feature film tells the story of two brothers who try to steal during a race NASCAR south of USA. Did you know that the filmmaker Steven Soderbergh did you come back with this film after announcing your retirement from cinema? This production, in fact, bears certain parallels with one of his greatest successes: Ocean’s Eleven.

Resistance

Platform: Movistar+

Year 2008

Duration: 2 hours and 17 minutes

Director: Edward Zwick

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber, Jamie Bell, Alexa Davalos, Allan Corduner, Mark Feuerstein, Mia Wasikowska Y George MacKay. It started with a budget of $32 million and grossed more than $52 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the award nomination for best original soundtrack and also the nomination in the same category at the Golden Globes. It is a war film based on real events and set in the western part of the Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic which was occupied by nazis.

Layer Cake (Organized Crime)

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Year: 2004

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Director: Matthew Vaughn

IMDb Score: 7.3

Starring Daniel Craig, Michael Gambon, Tom Hardy, Jamie Foreman, Sally Hawkins Y Sienna Miller. Collection $12 million at the box office worldwide. In the recognition section, we highlight the nomination for a BAFTA in the category of Best New British Director, Screenwriter or Producer. As curiosities of the film, Did you know that Matthew Vaughn met JJ Connolly (author of the novel) on which the script of the feature film is based on a train bound for Belgium? From then on, the collaboration of both was conceived for the script and the production of the film.

no time to die

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Amazon Videos

Year: 2020

Duration: 2 hours and 43 minutes

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

IMDb Score: 7.3

A cast made up of Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, Billy Magnussen, Dali Benssalah Y Lashana Lynch. A super production of more than $774 million raised worldwide from a budget of $300 million. No time to die marks the end point of Daniel Craig in this role, in a film in which we will see a Bond more crepuscular than ever, assuming a true tribute to the saga and an ending that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Munich

Platform: RakutenTV, Google Play Store, Microsoft Store, Amazon Videos and AppleTV

Year 2005

Duration: 2 hours and 44 minutes

Director: Steven Spielberg

IMDb Score: 7.5

A feature film based on real events. Following the murder of several Israeli athletes by the terrorist group “black september” in the Munich Olympics 1972, a special agent of the Mossad had to execute a highly secret mission: Assassinate those responsible for the terrorist attack. Munich It was a highly criticized film. Jewish community of USA. In the awards and recognition section, we highlight the 5 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of best film, best director, best adapted screenplay, best editing Y best soundtrack.

Road to Perdition

Platform: Disney+, RakutenTV, AppleTV, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Year 2002

Duration: 1 hour and 57 minutes

Director: Sam Mendes

IMDb Score: 7.7

Starring Tom Hanks, Jude Law, Paul Newman Y Daniel Craig. The film is based on the graphic novel road to perdition written by Max AllanCollins. She received 5 nominations in the Oscar awards in the categories of Best Supporting Actor (Paul Newmann), best art direction, best soundtrack, best sound mixing Y best sound editing. The Oscar that he took was in the category of best photography. raised more than $181 million worldwide from a budget of $80 million.

sky fall

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 23 minutes

Year 2012

IMDB Score: 7.8

Directed by: Sam Mendes

Starring Daniel Craig, Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe, Ben Whishaw, Albert Finney Y Rory Kinnear. In this delivery, the loyalty of james-bond towards M will be put to the test when the past of M come back to haunt her. Her life will be in danger, so the agent 007, you will need to locate and remove the threat no matter what personal price you will have to pay. The film grossed more than $1.108 billion based on a high production budget of $200 million. The film was the winner of 2 Oscar awards in the categories of Best Original Song (Adele and Paul Epworth, for the theme “sky fall“) and by Best Sound Editing. Additionally, 1 Golden Globe and 2 Bafta awards.

Millennium: The Men Who Didn’t Love Women

Platform: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Store, Amazon Videos, RakutenTV and AppleTV

Year 2011

Duration: 2 hours and 38 minutes

Director: David Fincher

IMDb Score: 7.8

Starring Daniel Craig Y Rooney Mara. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as its title is originally known, is an adaptation of the novel by Stieg Larson: The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2005). It started with a budget of $90 million and managed to collect at the box office more than $232 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the 3 candidacies, 1 nomination and a Oscar award achieved in the category best montage. Additionally, 2 candidacies in the Golden Globes and 2 more in the BAFTA.

Knives Out: Knives in the back

Platform: HBO Max, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, AppleTV and Google Play Store

Year: 2019

Duration: 2 hours and 10 minutes

Director: Ryan Johnson

IMDb Score: 7.9

A cast made up of Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford, Jaeden Martell, Frank Oz, Riki Lindhome, Edi Patterson, K Callan, Noah Segan Y Christopher Plummer. It started with a budget of $40 million and grossed more than $311 million. In the recognition section, we highlight the award for Top 10 Movies of the Year granted by the American Film Institute, the prize of best cast granted by the Hollywood Critics Association Awards or the Top 10 Movies Y best ensemble performance for him National Board of Review.

Royal Casino

Platform: Microsoft Store, Apple TV and Google Play Store

Duration: 2 hours and 25 minutes

Year: 2006

IMDB Score: 8.0

Direction: Martin Campbell

Starring Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Judi Dench, Giancarlo Giannini, Jeffrey Wright, Simon Abkarian, Caterina Murino Y Ivana Milicevic. This is the first mission of the British agent james-bond (Daniel Craig) What agent 007 and that leads to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker of terrorists around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker in the Royal Casino. It had a budget of $150 million and grossed at the box office 600 million dollars. In the recognition section, we highlight his 4 nominations in the saturn awards and the award for best action/adventure film at the Saturn.

