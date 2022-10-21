Daniel Craig’s daughter Ella Loudon makes a solid appearance alongside The Rock on the London red carpet

Ella Loudon and Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of black adam. (London, October 18, 2022.) Abaca

The eldest daughter of Daniel Craig, 30, created a surprise in an openwork dress on the London red carpet, alongside actor Dwayne Johnson.

such a james bond girl. On Tuesday October 18, Ella Loudon, the eldest daughter of Daniel Craig, walked the red carpet in London in a long openwork black dress during the preview of black adam. It was on this occasion that she received a kiss on the cheek from Dwayne Johnson (aka “The Rock”), hero of the new DC/Warner superhero film.

Daniel Craig’s eldest daughter strikes a pose with Dwayne Johnson at the premiere of black adam. (London, October 18, 2022.) Abaca

The day before, Ella Loudon had already posed on her father’s arm during the European premiere of her new film Glass Onion. Highly anticipated, the Netflix film was presented at the closing gala of the London Film Festival 2022.

In video, Daniel Craig bids farewell to the teams of james bond

Far from the showbiz fires

Ella Loudon, 30, is the eldest daughter of Daniel Craig. She is the fruit of his first union with Scottish actress Fiona Loudon, from whom he divorced in 1994 after only two years of marriage. Although both of her parents gravitate to showbiz, the Briton was raised away from glitz and red carpets. She spent her early childhood in London before entering a boarding school in Massachusetts at the age of 17.

Daniel Craig: 1 divorce, 2 marriages, 2 daughters After his divorce from Fiona Loudon in 1994, the famous agent 007 dated the German Heike Makatsch until 2001. On June 22, 2011 he married British-American actress Rachel Weisz in New York, whom he met on the set of the film. dream house. Only four people take part in the ceremony: Ella Loudon, Henry (the son Rachel Weisz had with director Darren Aronofsky), and their two witnesses. The couple will welcome a little girl (whose first name is unknown) in September 2018.

On the planks

After graduating, Ella Loudon enrolls in the famous Manhattan University “NYU” to study acting. However, her stay there is short-lived as the student drops out after a year.

Today, the one who lives between New York and Los Angeles plays regularly in plays, including those of Shakespeare & Company. In the meantime, she has also appeared in a series of short films, including Trauma is a Time Machine in 2018 and Maneater in 2017. In terms of privacy, the DailyMail tells that Ella Loudon would have separated in February 2021 from her boyfriend Ben Hill, model at Calvin Klein.