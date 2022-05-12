Daniel Craig’s watch after James Bond

This article on Daniel Craig’s watch and other pieces of the week was originally published on the US version of GQ.

What happens after being james-bond? It is a difficult question. Daniel Craig told GQ in his unofficial interview about the film that he had no roadmap for his next steps: “It’s not like, ‘Okay, this is going to be my post-Bond career.’ I have no plan in mind“, he explained. Meanwhile, the search for the new Bond continues as enigmatic and receives as much attention as an MI6 operation. But there is something about which Daniel Craig did not have to investigate much: the whereabouts of his new favorite watch. In his last red carpet appearance, Craig wore a Omegathe brand he has worn throughout his career as 007. Instead of opting for a recent release, however, Craig has preferred to immerse himself in the archive.

Jamie McCarthy Courtesy of Omega

Daniel Craig’s Omega Seamaster Memomatic

The ex-007 wore a Omega Seamaster Memomatic vintageprobably from the 1970s, the firm’s response to the fashion of wrist watches with alarm. Although the Vulcain Cricket is perhaps the best known of its type, the Memomatic stands apart in a couple of ways. The first: a barrel-shaped box that makes it different. The other great advance was technical. Unlike the Cricket or Jaeger-LeCoultre Memovox, which only sounded on time, the Memomatic’s alarm could be set to a specific hour and minute. In the middle of the last century, alarm wristwatches became fashionable among very important people with very important things to do. Now that we see it on Craig’s wrist, it seems that this watch is still a favorite among VIPs.

Jim Poorten

Chris Paul’s Rolex Submariner

One of the things I like most about the world of watches is their obsession with naming them: every little quirk and detail always seems to inspire a nickname. For example, the Submariner with blue bezel and champagne dial from Chris-Paul, a stylish take on a rugged sports watch. This particular model, made in the early 1980s, features what is known as a Serti dial. It comes from the French word serve, which means crimp. In this case, it refers to the diamond-set hour markers and the sapphires located at 6, 9 and 12 o’clock.

Emma McIntyre

Zendaya’s Patek Philippe Nautilus

Are Tom Holland Y Zendaya the world’s most powerful watch collector couple? Zendaya started wearing this piece—the feminine version of the beloved and discontinued 5711 Nautilus— when she and Holland were promoting the latest movie from spider-man. Here’s a good lesson in romance: Find someone who will encourage you to buy outrageously beautiful and expensive watches.

amy susman

Guy Fieri’s Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore

Loyal GQ readers know that Guy Fiery he always wears dream watches on his wrist. East Royal Oak Offshore it is an especially juicy piece of his collection. What I appreciate about Fieri as a collector is that he sets aside the classics in favor of much more daring options. Why sport the standard Royal Oak when you can have this one, with its blue dial and orange accents? It’s as if the navy blue and orange of the Gulf Oil logo were dads.

Philip Faraone

Randall Park’s Rolex GMT-Master II

randall park revealed himself to be a serious watch aficionado in an interview on Hodinkee, last March. One of his favorites is the rolex explorer, but also has a Vulcain Cricket and a Heuer from 1974. “Coming from a family of Korean immigrants, Rolex was like the ultimate symbol of success in America,” he explained to Hodinkee. It is clear that his love for Rolex and the GMT has not disappeared. At the Netflix Is a Joke festival, the actor wore the brown and black Root Beer version of this model with a combination stainless steel and rose gold case and bracelet.

You may also like:

Tag Heuer pays tribute to Ayrton Senna with a new sporty and elegant version of the “Formula 1 Senna”

These are Amazon’s top rated watch storage boxes

Hublot presents the Champions League watch