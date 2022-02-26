Daniel El Travieso says he is present at the COVID vaccination clinic in Guaynabo

The Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum, in Guaynabo, was filled with music today with the visit of Daniel Ruiz Alabanza, better known as Daniel El Travieso, a Puerto Rican influencer who has stood out for his humorous parodies and songs related to his many characters.

But it was not a concert, but the “Vacu Naughty Day”an activity organized by the VOCES Coalition for Immunization and Health Promotion that seeks to encourage pediatric vaccination against COVID-19specifically those under 5 to 18 years of age who have not yet been vaccinated or have not completed the process.

Among the little ones who arrived at the place was Louis Santiago Rodriguez12 years old, who went to, in addition to getting the booster dose, to meet Daniel el Travieso.

“It didn’t hurt (previous vaccinations). You have to get vaccinated so that you don’t get COVID and be able to end COVID,” said the seventh grade student.

“He himself asked to be vaccinated to protect himself from COVID,” said his mother, Michelle Torres.

The sisters Itzayana and Hiranys Ruiz Torruellasseven and five years old, respectively, also attended the event so that the smaller of the two received the second dose of the vaccine.

“(People) can get sick if they don’t get vaccinated,” said Hiranys, who assured that both she and her sister are fans of Dennis the Menace, especially the character who recreates a grandmother.

The girls’ mother, Tanairy Torruellas, from Vega Baja, commented that at first she had doubts about vaccinating against this virus, but was finally convinced to do so for the safety of her entire family.

“The little girl and I got (COVID). She was asymptomatic and I had few symptoms. I already had the two doses, but she didn’t have any, ”she said, commenting that fortunately they did not get complicated, despite the fact that they are both asthmatic.

Naia Marina Pastorten years old, was another of the minors who was vaccinated there this morning, in her case, the second dose.

“At first I was a little scared because of the side effects, but later I thought I could do it and for the security of having a better country I decided to get vaccinated,” said the minor resident of Toa Baja.

The little girl reported that during the isolation due to the pandemic she missed her classmates. In addition, she commented that she was also infected with the virus, although she already had the first dose of the vaccine.

His father, Orlando Marina, commented that at first he had doubts about the vaccine and looked for information, but finally he was convinced that “the risk was more for not getting it than for getting it” and he got vaccinated, even with the booster.

For his part, Daniel El Travieso reported that he agreed to participate in today’s event to help encourage pediatric vaccination.

“I bring my face and heart in this. Children are very important to me. Laughter is important and health too. It is (a matter of) making the vaccination fun, colorful and joyful”, said the young man who announced that he will start his “La Caja de la Música” tour on April 9 at the Coca Cola Music Hall.

As part of today’s event, minors who come to be vaccinated will be able to take a picture with him. In addition, they will be able to make a Vacu Travieso ID as a souvenir of the activity.

Lillian Rodriguez, president of VOCES, warned that it is important to continue increasing pediatric vaccination against COVID-19, not only to reduce the risk of contagion, but also to make it possible for minors to attend their schools. In addition, he pointed out that during the time that the students were taking classes remotely, many suffered lags in different academic areas, others could not receive the only food they eat that day in their schools and others were the target of different types of mistreatment in their schools. homes.

“I invite parents to reflect. In addition to COVID, we have 17 other diseases that are prevented by vaccination,” she said.

Dr. Gerardo Tosca, new president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, warned that it is estimated that between one and three percent of minors who are infected with this virus may have complications. That is why he insisted on the importance of vaccination.

As reported, one of the next VOCES initiatives is “Reinforcement for my people”, an event through which they will make alliances with the different mayors of the country to spend five days in each town, taking the vaccine to people in need of the product. In addition, it was reported that relatives of bedridden people or community leaders interested in receiving the vaccine in different communities in the country can call 787-789-4008 to coordinate. As announced, there are still at least 90,000 bedridden people who need to be vaccinated. Meanwhile, the Vacu Travieso Day will continue today until 6:00 pm