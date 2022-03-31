Daniel Espinosa, the director of Chilean descent behind Jared Leto’s Morbius



Diego Espinosa worked in other Hollywood productions such as Life and Safe House.

The movie Morbius, which is part of the Spider-Man Universe and which debuted this Thursday in theaters in our country, has a director of Chilean descent Daniel Espinosa.

The film starring Jared Leto tells the story of renowned biochemist Michael Morbius who seeks to cure himself of an illness that has him between life and death.

This scientist manages to find a treatment that, although it manages to cure him, turns him into an anti-hero with supernatural abilities and a thirst for blood.

In a conversation with Agencia EFE, Espinoza explained that “the character, at first, shows a very altruistic person, but who ends up transformed into a monster. (…) In a way, he is a superhero with flashes of a villain at the same time”.

Due to the characteristics of the character, the director of Chilean descent recognized that the first actor he thought of for this role was Jared Leto.

“He was the first person that came to mind. He was born to play this role; he is unique and very flexible to undergo transformations”, he affirmed.

As Morbius takes place in the same universe as Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, one of the big questions from fans was whether the two characters will ever cross paths. Given this, Diego Espinosa was cautious, assuring that “there are possibilities” but that “we will have to wait to see where the future leads.”

A little more about Diego Espinosa

Diego Espinosa was born on March 23, 1977 in Stockholm, Sweden. His father is Chilean and his mother Swedish. He was married between 2009 and 2015 with Nina Milerad. That same year, his daughter Alona was born, the result of their relationship Gabriella Borbely.

In addition to Morbius, the filmmaker worked on other major Hollywood productions such as Life, Safe House and Child 44, where he shared with actors such as Tom Hardy, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington, Ryan Reynolds, Vera Farmiga, Jake Gyllenhaal, Rebecca Ferguson, among others. .

