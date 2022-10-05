Daniel López Rosetti revealed what is the inevitable exercise to improve the quality of life: “It makes a difference”

The doctor Daniel Lopez Rosetti he is the author of several best seller that address issues related to stress and how Improve Life Quality of people. The cardiologist gave an interview to LN+ and revealed the formula that is within everyone’s reach and can be incorporated into a weekly routine. “It’s simple and makes a difference”he pointed.

In dialogue with the driver Luis NovaresioRosetti stated on LN+ that a good diet, physical activity and rest determine the psychophysical quality of life of people. “There are three values ​​that Hippocrates held. It not only does good they also prevent. [El prestigioso médico de la Antigua Grecia] He said that the best medicine is to teach people not to need it,” he described.

The specialist pointed out: “In general statistical terms of the population mean, people who walk live better and longer. We are talking about a clinical observation. Formerly, the postmen went to the wakes of the administrative”.

Daniel López Rosetti revealed the formula to achieve a better quality of life

In addition, he emphasized another advantage of walking: “When a patient makes a basic walking planIt has already started to improve. Because before moving a muscle, he is already spending time on himself. Most of the time, we ourselves are not on our own agenda. So the just saying ‘I’m going to do something good for myself’ is already useful and you still haven’t moved a muscle cell.”

The theory about the recommendation of walk 10 thousand steps daily climbed internationally. Although there is little clarity about its origin, there is some consensus that it was a marketing campaign by a Japanese company in 1960, which intended to market a pedometer called Manpo Kei before the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

On this, Novaresio asked the expert if it is a myth. “No, it’s real,” Rosetti said. “Walking 150 minutes a week at a brisk pace, that is, about 40 or 45 minutes every other day, makes a difference. You already get a benefit from aerobic exercise extraordinary,” he said.

In addition, the specialist pointed out that this type of exercise is remarkably good for health: “To obtain a greater benefit and for there to be a significant difference, you already have to be almost an athlete. Then there is the muscle tone, which has to be added weight, but big business is aerobic exercise: brisk walking, jogging, running, cross-country skiing, cycling, or swimming”.

And he noted: “You have to reach the air to talk to the one next to you or sing. Because if you can talk, it means that you have plenty of air. If I walk with you at a certain speed and I start to get agitated, I talk less and I’ll tell you: ‘Luis, let’s slow down’. There are individual speeds”.

In 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) reinforced the idea that the practice of physical activity reduces the risk of mortality from heart disease, decreases the probability of contracting diseases such as cancer or diabetes, and also the presence of symptoms of anxiety or depression.

