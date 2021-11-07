Daniel Miur dies at 35, he believed the cough was Covid but he had lung cancer

A father of four who thought his cough was Covid died of cancer at the age of 35. The chef and guitarist Daniel Muir, originally from Anglesey, Wales, passed away at home on 12 October following a brief and grueling battle with lung cancer. As Wales Online reports, heartbroken wife Nerys has recounted her grief in hopes of helping others detect cancers before it’s too late. The young mom said her loss is often “too hard to tell,” but she hopes sharing Daniel’s story will make her late husband proud.

They thought it was Covid, then the diagnosis: lung cancer

“My husband didn’t smoke and we never thought it was going to be serious,” the woman said. “Daniel’s pulmonologist was also devastated and shocked: in his 25 years of field work he has never met someone as young as him with such an aggressive form of cancer.” The wife says she feels angry that the disease was not detected earlier and urged others to learn how to detect symptoms. “Lung cancer is always thought to be something that affects smokers or the elderly,” he added. “I’m sad because we thought the scariest thing could be Covid.”

The first symptoms in November 2020

Daniel started showing the first cough symptoms in November 2020 and they both thought it might be due to work-related stress. As the situation worsened, they feared it could be Covid, but they never imagined it was actually cancer. Later the man began to suffer from back pain and went to a family doctor. After a series of tests, the diagnosis was made: stage four lung cancer.

Chemo and radiotherapy

The lung cancer had already spread to the pelvis and spine, but the couple were confident because “he had age on his side.” “He’s the bravest man I’ve ever met,” the woman said. However, after grueling courses of chemo and radiotherapy, he was told that there was nothing more to be done. Daniel passed away, leaving behind daughters Ava, 12, Izzy, 10, from a first relationship, and six-year-old son Elijah, born of the relationship with Nerys. He was also the stepfather of Nerys’ son Nathaniel, whom he “treated as if he were his own.”

“When Daniel was taking his last breaths, I promised him I would take care of all the children. He didn’t show any of the children about his fight against the disease, so no one realized how bad things were, except me, because I was with him every day to take care of him. He was afraid of dying, so he chose not to talk about it, ”concluded his wife.

