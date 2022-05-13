Daniel Nogueira and 30 years of a life divided between medicine and television – Tvshow – 05/13/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

For Daniel Nogueira, life moves in cycles, and he says that when he doesn’t feel comfortable, he prefers to step aside. This has been the case throughout a career as a doctor and communicator that he has spent three decades.

Taking a step aside was demonstrated last year when he resigned from the mutual insurance company where he had worked for years. It all started with a health problem, a herniated disc that left him in pain. That, added to the work of telephone support for Covid patients, generated anxiety disorders, and he decided to end one of his jobs. “I left what stressed me the most, which at that time was the mutual insurance company. I stayed with the Departmental Board (of which he is the chief physician) and on Good day, ”Nogueira told El País.

At the end of this work, his clinical stage also ended, although he did not abandon medicine. Today in his afternoons he provides primary assistance to officials and mayors. “They are specific consultations: someone who felt bad, has a headache or wants to control the pressure. He is more administrative than assistance, ”she clarified.

Daniel Nogueira in “Good Day”. Photo: Francisco Flores

For the doctor and communicator, his television stage had also ended with the end of doctor at homethe health program that he hosted on Channel 4 until 2017. The channel’s call for him to join the panel of the new Good day It seemed like an interesting challenge and he joined.

In these two years that the program has been on the air, there were changes in the panel and the leadership. Claudia Garcia left, Adriana da Silva passed and now there is Jaime Clara as the captain of the ship. “He is a journalist that we all know, he is multifaceted and very educated. Jaime’s arrival was a very good addition, maintaining the original objective, that everyone has a different profile”, he said.

Although they have known Clara for more than two decades, until now they had not shared a screen. Their bond arose when Nogueira was hosting the second edition of the Channel 4 news program and Clara was in the production of telebuendia. Clara joined Buen día in March but they did not cross paths until a few weeks ago since Nogueira was on vacation in Spain. “Just now I know Jaime Clara, my partner at the table in the driving. And it’s a treat,” she said.

In addition to new colleagues on the panel, Nogueira’s participation in Good Day changed. She was originally going to address general issues, but the pandemic forced her role to focus on medical issues. “Today my participation in Good Day is as a communicator, I take advantage of my journalistic background to give my opinion on general issues.”

Daniel Nogueira in “Good Day”. Photo: Francisco Flores

The beginnings of a communicative doctor

In June he turns 30 as a doctor, a profession he always wanted. Television arrived by chance and almost at the same time as the university degree. “It was something unexpected,” he said. He had studied speech and wanted to work in radio. He showed up for a call for Monte Carlo, although it was actually for television. It was for what was going to be Very Good Morning, a program headed by Gerardo Sotelo, Laura Juan, Verónica Peinado and Patricia Murialdo. “I was there for that project, but when Sotelo joined, I was transferred to what was the brand new Montecarlo News Center and there I began to work on something that was not planned,” he said. “I was formed thanks to observation, common sense and the support of coworkers.”

On YouTube there are videos of Nogueira as a news reporter. “My daughter found one and she says to me: ‘That was you?’ ‘Yes, he was young and he had hair,’ I tell him. The years pass for everyone, ”she said between laughs.

As part of the channel’s journalistic team, he did flashes, international coverage and ended up hosting the second edition of Telenoche. He spent three years there, until he decided that he wanted to look for other destinations and went to the brand new Channel 5 newscast.

It was the time of Jorge Batlle and he was called to do the central edition of the news along with Carolina García. It was six years until the government changed, Sonia Breccia came to head Channel 5, the team was renewed and a year later she left. “I am to resign. When something no longer closes me, I prefer to step aside. I felt that a stage had been reached. Sometimes you regret it because with Monday’s newspaper it’s easy to say: ‘I would have done such a thing’, but you make decisions in a moment with what you think is best”.

Although he does not know what his future will be, he is clear that he does not intend to return to a news program. “I don’t see myself as part of a journalistic team, it doesn’t motivate me at this point in life. What he did when he was under 30, now at 56 he wouldn’t even do it crazy,” he said.