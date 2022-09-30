Daniel Ortega attacks Pope Francis, Boric and calls a US official “poor black”

Managua.- The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega He made strong comments today against Pope Francis, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, and the main person in charge of the United States Department of State for Latin America, Brian Nichols.

Catholic Church

Ortega launched this Thursday against Pope Francis and thewhich he called a “perfect dictatorship” for not allowing the majority of Catholics to elect the Pope and the rest of his authorities.

In the Catholic Church “everything is imposed, it is a perfect dictatorshipit is a perfect tyranny (…) Who elects the priests, who elects bishops, who elects the Pope, the cardinals, how many votes, who gives them?” questioned the president, in the midst of the strained relations that your government has with that institution.

“If they are going to be democratic, they should begin to elect the Pope, the cardinals, the bishops with the Catholic vote,” he insisted during a speech on national television on Wednesday, on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the national police.

During his speech, Ortega again branded the bishops and priests as “assassins” and “coup plotters” for the support that, according to his government, the temples gave to the opposition protests in 2018.

The demonstrators “came out of the churches, not all of them, armed to launch attacks against the police stations (…) and some priests calling people (to) put lead in me,” Ortega reproached.

He also called out the bishops again for having supported the opposition’s proposal to shorten his government period, when they served as mediators of a dialogue that sought a way out of the crisis. “An institution like the Catholic Church using the bishops here in Nicaragua to carry out a coup d’état”, he recriminated.

The auxiliary bishop of Managua, Silvio Báez, who is in exile in the United States, questioned on Twitter “the lessons of democracy” from Ortega, who has governed since 2007, after three successive questioned reelections.

Relations between the government and the Catholic Church have deteriorated since the 2018 protests, which the president linked to an alleged failure coup hatched by the opposition with the support of Washington.

The conflict intensified last August with the arrest, under house arrest, of the bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, a strong critic of the government. At least four priests and two seminarians have also been arrested without specifying the charges against them.

Recently, the police banned religious processions.

Gabriel Boric is a “lapdog”

But the Church was not the only target of Ortega, who called his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric, a “lapdog” for demanding the release of political prisoners in the Central American country.

Ortega said that “it has become fashionable” to ask in international forums to release the “political prisoners” of Nicaraguaand specifically mentioned the case of the Chilean president who did so during the UN General Assembly.

“The government that wants to receive applause from the Yankee empire (United States) and from some governments of the European Union goes there, as lapdogsto talk about the need to release the political prisoners in Nicaragua”, criticized the Sandinista leader.

According to Ortega, those same “forget the political prisoners they have in their country”, in Chile, where he said, “the Constitution that left” the Chilean military dictator Augusto Pinochet continues to deprive.

“There it comes out suddenly [Boric demandando la liberación de los presos políticos en Nicaragua] and it has a number of prisoners from the previous government, of young people who protested in the streets looking for a profound change” in Chile, he said.

“As if there were only prisoners in Nicaragua. They have a glass roof. They have prisoners in their house. They have a constitutional coup regime, a terrorist, and they speak in that way,” Ortega reproached, sarcastically asking Boric to “stop telling chiles (jokes) or jokes when he is mounted on the foundations of a dictatorship and a Pinochet tyranny that exerts the repression against students.

During the 70th General Assembly of the United Nations, Boric called for “contributing” to the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua.

Nichols, a “bulldog of those braves”

Likewise, Ortega said that “other voices in Latin America,” which he did not specify, have also demanded the release of political prisoners in Nicaragua, but “those who have the leading voice is the Yankee empire, which is the one that has committed the greatest crimes in the history of mankind.

“There is a man there who constantly comes out giving statements with a rather brave face, he looks like one of those brave bulldogs. His name is Brian Nichols,” he stated.

“They have made him bark. He barks against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua. To that they have put the poor black man and well, really, he was well chosen because he has the face of a bulldog dog, ”he added.

Nichols is the main person in charge of the United States Department of State for Latin America and has demanded that Ortega release political prisoners and return Nicaragua to democracy.

Read also: “It should not be accepted”: UN rejects Russian annexation in Ukraine

agv/mcc