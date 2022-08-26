Daniel Ortega culminates the coup against the newspaper ‘La Prensa’ with the seizure of its historic building | International

Headquarters of the newspaper ‘La Prensa’ in Managua. INTI OCON (AFP)

The official journalists of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo received the following order on the morning of Tuesday, August 23: “Compañeros: Gathered at 10:30 am where the right-wing pamphlet was the press (…) we guarantee coverage of the act of installation of the José Coronel Urtecho Cultural and Polytechnic Center”. Before this “guidance” was sent via WhatsApp, a group of Sandinista operators removed from the facade of the building in Managua the historic sign that read, for almost a century on Carretera Norte in Managua, “La Prensa”. In this way, the regime consummated the confiscation of this newsroom, the oldest in the country, already taken military manual from August 13, 2021.

The lack of the sign was noticed very early by drivers and passers-by on this busy access road to the capital. It was a shocking symbolic blow because this newspaper —baptized by the poet Pablo Antonio Cuadra as The Paper Republic— Since its foundation in 1926, it has raised the defense of the always besieged public freedoms in Nicaragua. A trajectory that has confronted it with three dictatorships that “have seen in ‘the Nicaraguan newspaper’ an obstacle,” said the Board of Directors of the newspaper, a day after the Ortega-Murillos installed a cultural center in the private building, in an act considered “robbery”, since confiscations are prohibited by the Political Constitution of Nicaragua in its article 44.

the press was intervened by the police on August 13, 2021, when the Sandinista government opened “an investigation” against the newspaper for the alleged crimes of “customs fraud and money laundering”, which led to the capture of Juan Lorenzo Holmann, general manager of this critical newspaper. Since then, the building —valued at nearly $10 million, especially for its rotary and commercial printing press— has been closed by special troops officers. The regime replied with the press what was done previously with the redactions confiscated from 100% News Y Confidential: install health centers in the buildings whose property was assigned to the State, in a measure that dusts off the confiscation policy of the Sandinista revolution in the eighties. On this occasion it was a cultural center attached to the National Technological Institute (Inatec).

“The story of the press it is a story of attacks on the values ​​it represents,” remarked the incomplete members of the newspaper’s board of directors, because three of its members have been political prisoners of the Ortega-Murillo family for more than a year. The installation of this “cultural center” was announced by Vice President Rosario Murillo on August 22 without specifying the location.

“The past will not return”

“We are going to celebrate the 42nd Anniversary of Literacy by installing the José Coronel Urtecho Cultural and Polytechnic Center. The Past will not return! We are going to be publishing all the Races and all the Offer of that Center that covers a very populous, very popular area of ​​the Capital (sic)”, Murillo celebrated.

The inauguration of the looted newspaper was presided over by minor Sandinista officials, in an act in which the presidential couple was praised and Murillo’s motto was repeated: “The past will not return, that has been decreed…”. The board of directors of the press responded with a forceful statement, reviewing the history of resistance of this newspaper, through which the most important and diligent journalists in Nicaragua have passed. In the press The inescapable principle of freedom of the press in Nicaragua was also typed: it was done by its martyr director, Dr. Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, assassinated in 1978 by the Somoza dictatorship, who also bombed and censored the publication.

“The past is them [en referencia a Ortega y Murillo]. They represent all the antivalues ​​that the press has faced for 96 years at the cost of great sacrifices,” said the board of directors. “Above all, journalism’s commitment to truth, freedom, justice and democracy. It is the staff that makes it possible by taking the risks that fighting such powerful enemies implies. the press It is your readers. As long as there are Nicaraguans who read it, there will be The Press”.

The consummation of the confiscation of the newspaper occurred almost a month after they had to exile its entire newsroom, due to a fierce hunt against reporters, photographers and administrative personnel that ended with the capture of two of its drivers, who are still locked up in the dreaded El Chipote prison.

“They may confiscate our equipment and our facilities, but they will not be able to against the values ​​that sustain our work,” insists the statement from the board of directors that, before being intervened by the police, suffered an 18-month customs embargo on paper and ink that almost destroyed it. forced to stop driving. However, the newspaper resisted the embargo and its last edition was printed until the police with their rifles invaded the newsroom and also the historical newspaper library.

“The buried will be them”

The editor-in-chief of the press, Eduardo Enríquez, said that with this action the Ortega-Murillo regime has completed the “robbery” of the media outlet’s facilities. However, he does not stop believing that the newspaper “will return to circulate in the streets of the country, when Nicaragua becomes a Republic again.” The newsroom, like many other Nicaraguans, is rearticulating itself in exile while inviting readers to support them to continue reporting.

Before thanking the shows of solidarity for the confiscation, the board of directors of the press He launched in his statement the paraphrasing of the title written by the legendary editor Danilo Aguirre after the burial of Pedro Joaquín Chamorro, which said defiantly and forebodingly in 1978, a year before Somocism was overthrown: “Those buried will be them.” the press in 2022 he publishes again: “Once again they want to bury us, and as has happened on other occasions, the ones buried will be them.”

