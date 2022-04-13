Daniel Radcliffe alcoholic, Emma Watson makes a surprising revelation

By Clemence



04 Apr 2022

The success generated by the Harry Potter saga was not easy to manage for Daniel Radcliffe who quickly turned to alcohol. A problem on which Emma Watson returned.

Obviously, Harry Potter marked an entire generation and the saga would not have been the same without the characters of Harry, Ron and Hermione respectively interpreted by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. But if these roles were a real professional springboard for the three talented actors, one of them experienced a real descent into hell following the success generated by the franchise. This is Daniel Radcliffe. The actor from England did not experience his notoriety well, as he himself confided in an interview with BBC Radio.

“I drank a lot after the end of Harry Potter. It was panic, kind of like not knowing what to do next, not being comfortable enough with who I was to stay sober” he had declared in particular before continuing: “In my case, the quickest way to get over the fact that you’re being watched is to get drunk. And as you get really drunk, you’re like, ‘Oh, people are staring at me even more now that I’m drunk so I should probably drink more to ignore them. » Revelations that had not failed to surprise his many fans.

Emma Watson was unaware of the Daniel Radcliffe problem

And we know, Daniel Radcliffe had found in his two main co-stars of the saga Harry Potter real friends. This does not mean that Rupert Grint and Emma Watson were aware of the excesses of the actor and for good reason, the actress now 31 years old revealed know nothing Daniel’s drinking problems. Invited a few years ago on the set of Late Night with David Letterman, Emma Watson had thus declared: “To be honest, it’s not something I really knew. But as far as I know, he never took a sick day. He was the most professional and amazing guy ever. » A few words that must have certainly pleased the principal concerned.