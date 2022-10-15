Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Pay This Touching Tribute to Hagrid Actor Robbie Coltrane

After the announcement of the death of Robbie Coltrane, notably known for having played the role of Hagrid in the cinematographic saga Harry PotterDaniel Radcliffe paid a vibrant tribute to his former playing partner.

Tributes to a giant

At the end of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Hagrid returns to Hogwarts, having spent time in Azkaban when he was innocent. On his way to the staff table, he stops in front of Harry, Ron and Hermione’s seats, and thanks them. Harry stands up and gives her a hug. This is one of the most moving scenes of the entire saga Harry Potterand you will no doubt think of it, after reading these moving tributes from Daniel Radcliffe, who played the young bespectacled wizard, and Emma Watson, to the late Robbie Coltrane.

In a relayed by Deadline, Radcliffe expressed his sadness and how lucky he was to have met such a brilliant actor.

Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and constantly made us laugh when we were kids on set. I have many fond memories of him doing everything to cheer us up on The Prisoner of Azkaban, when we would all hide from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he would tell stories and make jokes. I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet and work with him and am very sad that he passed away. He was an amazing actor and a lovely man.

Same emotion on the side of Emma Watsonwho showed her affection for the one she considered “like an uncle”, in a moving Instagram story.

Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most importantly he was deeply caring and compassionate to me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he was playing a giant – he could fill ANY space with his genius. Robbie, if I ever manage to be as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise I will do it in your name and in your memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I will really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughter and your hugs. You made us a family. Know that you were that for us. There was no better Hagrid. Thanks to you, it was a joy to be Hermione.

On the internet, the tributes continue to rain. The fans of Harry Potter and character are naturally saddened by the loss of such a great monument. You were a giant, Robbie!