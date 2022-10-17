Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson pay tribute to the memory of Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson have spoken out on the passing of Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in Harry Potter.

After the death of the star – who played the gentle giant in the eight films devoted to the young wizard – at the age of 72 on Friday (14 Oct. 22), the interpreter of Harry Potter paid tribute to him in a statement relayed by Variety.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and he used to make us laugh constantly when we were kids on set. I have particularly fond memories of him lifting our spirits on Prisoner of Azkaban 2004, when we would all hide from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s cabin and he would tell stories and do jokes to keep morale high. I feel incredibly lucky to have been able to meet him and work with him and very sad that he passed away”, declared Daniel Radcliffe, before concluding: “He was an incredible actor and a lovely man”.

Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in the film series, also paid tribute to Robbie Coltrane in her Instagram Stories.

“Robbie was like the funniest uncle I’ve ever had, but most importantly he was deeply caring and compassionate to me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense for him to play a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever have the opportunity to be as kind as you were to me on a film set, I promise you I will do it in your name and in your memory,” he said. she writes.