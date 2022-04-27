Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe and Sandra Bullock fascinated with RD

“Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe were delighted with our country and its people,” said singer and actor Héctor Aníbal, with whom the “Harry Potter” star said he enjoyed working.

And it is that, Daniel Radcliffe said in an interview for Despierta América, that “it is incredible to be in that country”.

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe discussed how the cast and crew locked themselves in a hotel in Samaná and Casa de Campo along with the hotel staff.

“It wasn’t just our team,” Sandra assured. “All the hotels had been closed because of the pandemic, and we took everyone to work and we say to those workers, ‘Please help us keep everyone safe because now you’re in our bubble.'”

“It was a really beautiful community. My faith in humanity and goodness was restored because there was so much openness, love and support.” “And they take care of us so that we can take care of them,” reports Hola magazine.

is remembered Lost City had its world premiere at South by Southwest (SXSW) on March 12, 2022 and will be theatrically released in the United States on March 25, 2022.

The film tells the story of a writer (Bullock) who, while on a promotional tour for one of her books, finds herself involved in an attempted kidnapping.

