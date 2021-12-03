Daniel Radcliffe and that strange relationship with Robert Pattinson: “We are not friends”

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe admits he has a strange relationship with co-star Robert Pattinson

The protagonist of the famous fantasy saga of Harry Potter Daniel Radcliffe clarifies, once and for all, who is not a close friend of Robert Pattinson, his co-star in the film The Goblet of Fire, which later became famous for the saga of Twilight. During a recent appearance at the The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his relationship with Pattinson, interpreter of Cedric Diggory, claiming that he is “Very strange”.

“I was in New York to do Equus [il controverso spettacolo teatrale ndr] and I was on the Westside Highway when I turned around and saw that huge Twilight billboard. I thought ‘But I know that guy!’. I had not heard of the Twilight books at the time and was not aware of the phenomenon. And so yeah, it was weird. We have a very strange relationship now, where we basically only communicate through reporters. We haven’t seen each other for centuries. Everyone thinks we’re great friends, but I’ve met him a few times. He’s a lovely boy “.

Daniel Radcliffe in a few days will reunite with his set mates for the special Harry Potter reunion, on the occasion of the twentieth anniversary of the first film, The Philosopher’s Stone. The episode will air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022. Radcliffe will be joined by his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, but who knows what other surprises await us! Robert Pattinson, on the other hand, is highly anticipated in theaters with the new film dedicated to Batman, in which he plays a young and unedited version of Bruce Wayne.

