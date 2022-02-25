Daniel Radcliffe confesses that he was not speaking with Emma Watson in ‘Harry Potter’

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson managed to establish themselves as actors internationally thanks to their characters in JK Rowling’s story. Harry and Hermione, respectively, took them to world fame when they were just children and allowed them to continue their dream of being part of the artistic environment. Both forged a great friendship on the set, although they also had their bad moments, as the protagonist of the saga recalls.

Over the years, and despite each following their careers, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson remain great friends. In an interview for the BBC’s ‘Radio Times’, the protagonist of ‘Harry Potter’ reveals the moment in which he had a strong argument with his partner and that led them to spend several days without speaking to each other during the filming of ‘Harry Potter and the goblet of fire’. “We argued about everything. Religion, politics… ”, she recalls.

“In one of the big discussions we had on the fourth movie, we didn’t speak to each other for several days. She was discussing the Latin language, which no one knows what it sounds like, and I was like, ‘yeah, but it’s still spoken a lot in the Catholic church,’” she continues. “Looking back… What a silly discussion! She was totally out of control. She was furious and so was I,” she adds. Daniel Radcliffe takes the opportunity to warn anyone who intends to debate with Watson: “I would advise you to be well informed.”

Great friends

Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint forged a great friendship after several years sharing a film set. In an interview recently granted to the magazine ‘Vogue UK’, the actress details what her current relationship with them is like. “We don’t have a WhatsApp group because they both hate it and their phones in general, but we talk individually,” she says. “Rupert sends me photos of his daughter and I melt. Dan and I usually try to calm our nerves with each other. It’s nice to have mutual support,” he ends by saying.