Daniel Radcliffe didn’t like playing Harry Potter

Given the undisputed success of ‘Harry Potter’, no one would imagine that its protagonists even needed years of therapy to overcome the anxiety and pressure of playing the characters in the saga written by the British JK Rowling. Now, the interpreter of the magician, Daniel Radcliffe has confessed that he felt ashamed when he had to dress as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“I think honestly, when I was on ‘Harry Potter’ and I was dressed as a student, it wasn’t the coolest thing in the world at the time. To be honest, it wasn’t until after a while that you look back and say, ‘That was unbelievably cool. great.’ And I’m sorry now, that’s for sure.” said the 32-year-old actor, who began playing the young magician’s apprentice when he was 12 years old.

In 2010, Daniel Radcliffe decided to become a teetotaler after the pressure of fame led him to alcoholism during his teens. In 2020, the actor acknowledged that without the support of his parents and co-stars, he would not have been able to keep his life afloat.

Likewise, the actress Emma Watson who gave life to ‘Hermione Granger’, went through a similar situation as a result of the fame that her time in ‘Harry Potter’ produced.. “I sat in therapy and felt really guilty about it (…) I thought, why me, someone else would have enjoyed and wanted this aspect more than me. And I’ve struggled a lot with the guilt of that. I think I should be enjoying this much more, I should be more excited and I’m really fighting, “said the actress, who spent several years in therapy to overcome anxiety and managed to overcome the picture with the support of her family.

Although there have been recent rumors about a possible film adaptation of the play ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’, the protagonists of the saga have not spoken. However, Daniel Radclife was blunt in his response. “I’m not interested right now,” she said in an interview with ‘The New York Times’. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I came out of Harry Potter okay and I’m really happy where I am now. Going back would be a huge change in my life. I’m never going to say never, but Star Wars actors had like 30 or so 40 years before I came back. For me it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

After `Harry Potter’, Daniel Radcliffe has had a successful film career and has participated in films such as ‘Victor Frankenstein’, ‘Swiss Army Man’ and the recent ‘Guns Akimbo’, where he has given life to various characters. His face is still one of the most recognized in the world, after having starred for 10 years in the famous saga of the young magic apprentice. Currently, he is promoting his new film project called ‘The Lost City’, in which he stars alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt. The film is expected to be released on April 13.