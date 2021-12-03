Daniel Radcliffe: “I have a strange relationship with Robert Pattinson”

Everyone thinks that Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Pattinson are great friends after working together on Harry Potter, but in reality there is a strange relationship between the two.

Daniel Radcliffe admitted to having one strange relationship with colleague Robert Pattinson, with whom in 2005 he shared the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire set.

Robert Pattinson is Cedric Diggory

Robert Pattinson played the character of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Daniel Radcliffe recalled working experience with his colleague admitting to having a “strange relationship” in an interview on the Jonathan Ross Show:

“When I learned he was hired for the Twilight Saga I was in New York preparing the Equus play. I was on the Westside Highway, I turned around, saw a poster and thought ‘I know this guy!’ I had never heard of the Twilight novels at the time, I wasn’t aware of the phenomenon. Of course it’s weird. We have a weird relationship, we only communicate through the press. We haven’t seen each other in years. Everyone thinks we’re great friends, but we don’t. we have great relationships. But we met, when we worked together he was a lovely guy “.

All eyes are currently on Robert Pattinson as he awaits his debut as Batman in The Batman. Meanwhile Daniel Radcliffe is one of the protagonists and executive producers of the anthology series TBS Miracle Workers, soon we will see him alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in The Lost City.