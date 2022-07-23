Daniel Radcliffe is 33 years old: what is this rare disease he suffers from?

Daniel Radcliffe celebrates his 33rd birthday this Saturday, July 23, 2022. The opportunity to look into Horton syndrome, this rare disease from which the actor has suffered for several years. In the columns of The Independent, the star of Harry Potter confided in this extremely painful pathology…

happy birthday, Daniel Radcliffe! The hero of the saga Harry Potter celebrates its 33rd birthday this Saturday, July 23, 2022. If the actor has established himself as one of the biggest international stars, thanks to his emblematic role at the school of wizards, he has gone through extremely painful periods. In the show Off Camera, presented by journalist Sam Jones, the British comedian confided in his addiction to alcohol. “Since you have an awesome job, you’re rich, you have no right to be sad or unhappy about any of this. And I think that adds pressure”he lamented, before continuing : “The quickest way to forget that you were stared at all the time was to get really drunk. And when you’re drunk, you’re like, ‘Oh, people look at me even more but that’s because I’m very drunk, so maybe I should drink more to ignore them even more.'” And that’s not all…

Daniel Radcliffe has Horton syndrome

Besides his problems with alcohol, Daniel Radcliffe has a very rare condition called cluster headache, or Horton’s syndrome. The sidekick of Emma Watson and Rupert Grint recently spoke about this pathology – an inflammation of the arteries which is characterized in particular by headaches which are nicknamed the “suicide migraine” – in the columns of The Independent.

“At the time, I thought I was a wimp. I was taking up to 12 very strong painkillers a day. and it didn’t change anything, I didn’t understand and I was like, ‘Why do I still have a headache?'”, told Daniel Radcliffe to our colleagues. And to add: “It’s very rare, apparently, but extraordinarily painful.” Fortunately since then, the star of the big screen has been following an effective treatment against pain.