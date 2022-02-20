Daniel Radcliffe is unrecognizable in the first photos of the filming of ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’

Since the ‘Harry Potter’ saga ended, Daniel Radcliffe has taken to roles that allow him to transform both inside and out, the stranger the better. Unforgettable are the photos that came to us of the actor wearing horns for ‘Horns’, in a robe with guns attached on the set of ‘Guns Akimbo’ or his conversion into a flatulent zombie in ‘Swiss Army Man’. His next film seems to go along those lines. The first photos of the filming of ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ have already begun to circulate on the Internet.

Al Yankovic, also known as “Weird Al”, is a comedian and musician known for his parody songs and his hair.. At the moment we cannot hear Radcliffe singing ‘Eat It’, Yankovic’s version of Michael Jackson’s ‘Beat It’, but we can see him sporting hair and a mustache, in addition to one of the striking shirts, also a hallmark of the comedian .

Daniel Radcliffe on the set of the Weird Al Yankovic biopic https://t.co/xEb5RNfX36 ? Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2022

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ will be directed by Eric Appel (‘Silicon Valley’) and has been co-written by Al Yankovic himself. The biopic will give us a candid portrait of the comedian who is also one of only three artists to have had a hit on the charts every decade since the 1980s. The film will be seen in the United States through Roku and it is unknown who will bring it to Spain.

the villain

Before seeing him become Al Yankovic, Daniel Radcliffe will premiere in theaters very soon ‘The Lost City’, the comedy starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in which Radcliffe plays the villain. Bullock plays a romantic novel writer who is kidnapped along with her book cover model so they can find a treasure in a lost city in the middle of the jungle. Brad Pitt will also drop by the adventure directed by Adam and Aaron Nee that will hit Spanish cinemas on March 25.