Daniel Radcliffe is unrecognizable in the teaser for his new film

Daniel Radcliffe has not finished surprising its audience. While recently we devoted a top of his 10 strangest roles to him, the actor of Harry Potter returns with a new project, in which he is unrecognizable.

An amazing look

Due to the immense success of the cinematographic saga Harry Potter, the specialized press and the public are following the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint with great interest. If Watson and Grint seem to be progressing rather well in their respective careers (the first has had several successes with in particular The perks of Being a Wallflowerthe remake of The beauty and the Beast and The Daughters of Doctor Marchthe second has just collaborated with Guillermo Del Toro and M. Night Shyamalan), Daniel Radcliffe seems to be going the opposite way of what one would expect from his career as a child.

Indeed, as the British actor recently confessed, who had a hard time getting rid of the image of the bespectacled wizard, he likes the idea of ​​specializing in weird and bizarre roles. And the least we can say is that his next film should contribute even more to sticking him with this much desired label. Its title sounds like a profession of faith: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. (In French, Bizarre: the story of Al Yankovic.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZcJjMnHoIBI

This new movie is a biopic of Alfred Yancovic, better known as Weird Al Yankovic, an American comedian and musician best known for his parodies popular songs. One thinks in particular of his parody of beat it and Badtwo Michael Jackson classics, transformed into Eat It and fat.

Directed by Eric Appel (who cut his teeth as a director on the series Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Office) and co-written by Weird Al Yancovic himself, the film has just unveiled its first images in a short teaser, which illustrates the completely crazy side of the film and Daniel Radcliffe’s new look. Flashy Hawaiian shirts, round glasses and disco cut, which contrast with the look of the young wizard of our childhood.

If for the time being this film does not yet have an official release date, it is nevertheless announced in the fall of 2022 on the Roku Channel. Whatever, Daniel Radcliffe fans have understood that the actor will continue to surprise us until his last breath, not hesitating to swap his magic wand for an accordion! Note that his next project after Weird should be the biggest of his career!