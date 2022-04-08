Daniel Radcliffe reveals his three biggest crushes, and Emma Watson is not included

Some time ago, on the occasion of reunion special episode Harry Potterwe learned that the young Daniel Radcliffe had a crush on the actress Helena Bonham Carter on the film set of the saga. And yet, during his appearance on the British radio show Capital Breakfast to promote his new movie The Lost CityDaniel Radcliffe unveiled his three biggest crushes in Hollywood, his “ultimate crushes”, in a way, and the actress was not one of them. No Emma Watson in sight either.

Daniel Radcliffe’s three biggest crushes

During the radio show, the hosts Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay asked the actor to honestly answer the following question: “What were the three celebrities for whom Daniel Radcliffe, 32, had had a “huge, huge crush” in the past. Daniel Radcliffe didn’t take too long to think, and said:

Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is here too!

The animators then blamed him his “old-fashioned” choices, but the actor did not budge, and then revealed his third crush, namely Juno Temple :

And also Juno Temple! I’ve worked with her, she’s gorgeous, and I don’t mind mentioning her name.

Juno Temple.

Last month, Daniel Radcliffe confided in PEOPLE on his current relationship with his girlfriend Erin Darkewhom he met while filming Kill Your Darlingsin 2013.

I have a very nice life. I’ve been with my girlfriend for a decade or so. We are really happy.

A beautiful romance experienced by the two actors! And if you want to know what Daniel Radcliffe responded to the Will Smith slap controversyyou can discover his commentary here.