Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson celebrate 20 years of “Harry Potter”

In January, a special dedicated to the saga will be broadcast with the main protagonists.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast members of “Harry Potter” will reunite for a television special to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the release of the first film in the saga “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

The show will air on New Year’s Eve: viewers will be able to watch unreleased behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews and a chat with the cast.

Emma, ​​who played Hermione Granger, wrote a touching dedication to the film and her colleagues on the set. “Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione is still my favorite fairytale character of all time,” wrote the star commenting on a shot with the two actors. “I remember a reporter once said how annoying I was to say that I felt lucky … But I knew it, and I still believe it!”

“I am proud not only for what we have done as actors and for the contribution made to the franchise, but also for us children who have become young adults and who have gone through that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am so proud of what they have become as people. I am proud that we have been kind to each other, that we have supported each other and that we have supported something meaningful ».

Also participating in the special will be Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart. Author JK Rowling will not be present, but will appear in some archive images.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” will air on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

