Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson together 20 years later

To celebrate 20 years since the release of the first film (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), Warner Bros would be thinking of a reunion with the three protagonists, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson. To make it known is the English site The Sun. Filming should take place in the Warner Bros Studio Tour in London and the special should shoot some of the symbolic scenes of the saga.

Ron (Rupert Grint), Harry (Daniel radcliffe) and Hermione (Emma Watson) in the first movie

Harry, Ron And Hermione again in the enchanted rooms of Hogwarts, which for years has been their home. Grown up, a little different from how we left them last time, but always grappling with magic. And it’s not the effect of some sort of spell, but something that could actually happen: according to the The Sun, the three main actors, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, would be called by Warner Bros to shoot one harry potter reunion, on the occasion of 20 years from the release of first movie (Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone), which in Italy will be celebrated with a return to cinema. For now it’s all still a mystery, but already the rumor was enough to make the millions of fans dream of the saga born from the pen of JK Rowling.

What do we know about the Harry Potter reunion

To celebrate 20 years since the release of the first film in the saga, Warner Bros would be thinking of one Harry Potter reunion with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and other cast actors. According to The Sun, the shooting of the special will take place in Warner Bros Studio Tour of London, which in recent years have become a must for all Harry Potter fans visiting the English capital. What will he tell this reunion, in some ways similar to that of the series Friends just made, it’s still a mystery. A source revealed to the English site:

“It would be great if the project went through. They offered the cast a lot of money to reunite. Many of the actors have now moved on, but it was that film that gave them notoriety. They all have so many fond memories of their time on set. together. Everyone hopes it will happen. “

Apparently some of the fan favorite scenes, as the arrival at track 9 3/4, the journey onHogwarts Express, and the romantic Yule Ball of the fourth film. At the moment there is no official confirmation yet. If it does arrive, maybe the cast will celebrate by raising a glass of BurroBirra a The Three Broomsticks, the usual pub ever.

One of the locations from the Harry Potter films (IG @wbtourlondon)

Bonny Wright’s Clue (Ginni Weasley)

For the moment, the reunion from Harry Potter still seems shrouded in mystery. However, Bonny Wright, Ginny Weasley in the saga, shared a clue which could confirm the return of the cast. On Instagram, the red-haired actress posted a story in which she reveals she shot “something really exciting, which moved her”, accompanying everything with the lightning bolt symbol, familiar to film fans and certainly not accidental.