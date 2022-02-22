Daniel Radcliffe surprises with transformation as Weird Al Yankovic

Officially The recordings of the curious biographical film about the comedian Weird Al-Yankovic began, which will have Daniel Radcliffe as the protagonist. The British actor will transform to give life to the well-known king of musical parodies who will now have his own film.

However, the actor’s choice drew a lot of attention on social networks, considering how curious this project seems to be. Now, The first photos from the recording set were leaked, showing the former Harry Potter in his new transformation.

Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al Yankovic

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be the name of the curious film that will see Daniel Radcliffe as the iconic comedian who has been making musical parodies for years. It is one of the biographical films currently in production and will take a look at the life and career of the comedian.

were filtered first images from the recording set, who see the British actor in character. In these, you can see wearing a curly wig similar to Weird Al Yankoviv’s signature hair, complete with a mustache.

The original Roku production, which will feature Weird Al Yankovic himself as director, does not yet have an official release date. However, It is expected that the recordings will be finished in the coming weeks and the film can be released before the end of the year.

According to the official synopsis, the film will tell the rise to fame of Weird Al Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe) and how he achieved multiple musical successes through humor. In particular, for your success eatit, a famous parody of the Michael Jackson classic, beat it

This is just one of the films Daniel Radcliffe is preparing for this year. The British actor will also be part of The Lost City, where he will share the screen with actors like Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum.