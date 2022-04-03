Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe: The ‘anti-star’ of Hollywood despite the fame that ‘Harry Potter’ gave him

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 2 minutes read

Even though Daniel Radcliffe was just a kid when Warners bet on his talents to star in one of the world’s biggest sagas, “Harry Potter,” the star has never been interested in fame.

How to forget when the trio of magicians, “Harry”, “Ron” and “Hermione”, fell in love with the whole world with their tenderness and talent, to later become the new promise of the big screen, both Radcliffe and Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

