Daniel Radcliffe: the incredible transformation of the “Harry Potter” actor for a biopic

Daniel Radcliffe characterized as the comedian and singer Al Yankovic. The film has his authorization and is in full filming. (Instagram @ daniel9340)

We all remember Daniel Radcliffe like that young wizard in the saga of Harry Potter and, although she has participated in many other films and series, her image refers directly to the character created by the writer JK Rowling in 1997 for literature. Then came the film adaptation of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone which has just celebrated 20 years of its premiere.

In an HBO Max special called Harry Potter, I return to Howards, the central protagonists of the saga met, among them Radcliffe and his most faithful companions of adventures Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Each of them continued with their careers managing to separate themselves from the roles with which they became known in the industry and in the world. We have seen Watson stand out in the live-action version from Beauty and the Beastwhile Grint is part of an interesting series of AppleTV+, servant, created by M.Night Shyamalan (Sixth Sense).

The “Harry Potter” actor had to transform his face to play the comedian who became famous for the parodies of the best-known hits in music. (Instagram @ daniel9340)

And now, Radcliffe joins a new project. It is a biopic in which he is going to play the comedian, actor and singer “Weird Al” Yankovic. The film that started shooting these days will be called Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be led by Eric Apple (Silicon Valley), while the production will be funny or die. The script is in charge of the same yankovic, which will make the story more substantial. She will even tell about the death of her parents, who died in 2004 after ingesting carbon monoxide.

The biopic, which will be released in the United States through rokuwill cover all the corners of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise with the hits Eat It (reversal and parody of the hit beat it from Michael Jackson)and Like a Surgeon, as well as his love affairs and his lifestyle known to be depraved. Weird: The Yankovic Story It ranges from Al’s facet as a child prodigy, to the moment when he becomes the greatest musical legend of recent times. Yankovic has more than twenty albums in which he combines parodies of well-known songs and original songs.

“Weird Al” Yankovic will tell his own life through this film for which he is the screenwriter. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

The singer is also recognized for a very particular style that includes a long hair of curlers, an important mustache and a very colorful wardrobe that includes very striking shirts with many colors and prints.

Images of the filming have already begun to circulate in which we see Daniel characterized as the character and his transformation is really impressive. In a statement published in ScreenRant, The comedian referred to this project and said: “When my last movie was released in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major movie every 33 years, on time. I am very happy to say that we are on time. And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe is playing me in the film. I have no doubt that this is the role that future generations will remember him for.”

Radcliffe He has an upcoming premiere on his hands. We will see him as a villain in the film Netflix directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, The lost City beside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

