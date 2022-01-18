Daniel Radcliffe will play Weird Al Yankovic in a biopic about the zany singer

It is time for the new generations to find out who Al Yankovic is with a biopic in which none other than Daniel Radcliffe will play him.

The film UHF – I vidioti it was released in theaters in the United States on July 21, 1989. Two days later, on the 23, he was born in London Daniel Radcliffe. Only a small percentage of those who read it can be aware of the existence of that title (and if they have seen it if they remember it well), while almost everyone knows who the cited actor is.

Radcliffe, which we recently saw in Harry Potter reunion with his friends and former colleagues, he has long since left the role of the wizard of Hogwarts to devote to an acting career made of rather interesting choices and not necessarily eager to please his fans. The breaking news on one of his upcoming projects is eye-popping. The British Daniel Radcliffe will interpret Al Yankovic in a biopic about the American artist.

Who is it Al Yankovic?

Al Yankovic, said ‘Weird’ (weird), is a failed architect who in the 70s, fortunately for him, began to make a career as a musical comedian by interrupting his studies that brought him mediocre results. His specialty was to mangler the lyrics of famous songs and perform them in his own voice. My Bologna, parody of the famous My Sharona of the The Knack, singing and playing the accordion was the turning point, followed shortly by Another One Rides the Bus that he made fun of Another One Bites the Dust of the Queen.

In the 1980s he achieved international fame by making parodies of famous video clips. Those who know him will remember Fat, “fat” version of Bad from Michael Jackson, or Like a Surgeon instead of Like a Virgin from Madonna. Someone probably also remembers his brief appearances in the de trilogy The blunt bullet. His particular appearance with glasses, mustache and long reddish curls has never changed for many years, although today he has evidently opted for contact lenses and occasionally uses a razor. What has remained the same is the task of raising the banner of insanity.

Speaking of demented comedy, UHF – I vidioti marked his film debut as a star with a story that incorporated his trademark. Talking about a small, bankrupt television station and its quest to resurrect its audience with a new creative direction, the film mixed musical parodies with cinematic ones. As crazy as it sounds at first, the idea that it is Daniel Radcliffe to interpret Weird Al Yankovic in a new biopic she is not so crazy given the versatility displayed by the actor in his post-Potter era.

“When my last UHF film came out in 1989, I solemnly swore to my fans that I would release a film every 33 marked years. I am very happy to say that we are on time and I am absolutely thrilled that Danil Radcliffe will be playing me on screen.” he said with the usual irony Yankovic, “I have no doubt that this is the role for him that future generations will remember him for”. Shooting for the biopic will begin next month.

Below is a clip of UHF – I Vidioti in which Yankovic parodies Sylvester Stallone in Rambo III.