Entertainment

Daniel Radcliffe won the role of ‘Harry Potter’ thanks to strict casting rules

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Casting a part like Harry Potter you have to do it right. There is intense scrutiny when it comes to a legendary character from a book and casting for a movie franchise that is expected to be a worldwide hit. Finding the child actors for the roles of the golden trio took more than a year, but the casting directors got it right. Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe won the Harry Potter partly thanks to a specific set of rules, a bit of luck, and perhaps a hidden talent.

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint had unique audition processes

Both Emma Watson and Rupert Grint made their professional acting debuts in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. They didn’t have any experience in movies, TV shows, or major stage productions on their resumes.

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 22 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Steve Burton separates from his wife because the child he is expecting is not his

9 mins ago

How much did the main members of the Avengers get paid for their Marvel movies?

10 mins ago

Broadcast VIDEO of rapper Eme Malafe minutes before being shot to death in CDMX

21 mins ago

Johnny Depp performs at Paul McCartney’s last concert

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button