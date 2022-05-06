Daniel Radcliffe won the role of ‘Harry Potter’ thanks to strict casting rules

Casting a part like Harry Potter you have to do it right. There is intense scrutiny when it comes to a legendary character from a book and casting for a movie franchise that is expected to be a worldwide hit. Finding the child actors for the roles of the golden trio took more than a year, but the casting directors got it right. Apparently, Daniel Radcliffe won the Harry Potter partly thanks to a specific set of rules, a bit of luck, and perhaps a hidden talent.

Daniel Radcliffe | Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Emma Watson and Rupert Grint had unique audition processes

Both Emma Watson and Rupert Grint made their professional acting debuts in Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. They didn’t have any experience in movies, TV shows, or major stage productions on their resumes.

Each of them earned their roles in unique ways.

Finding Hermione was an unusual process. There was no open audition, according to Watson. Casting directors went through her school looking for children who looked like Hermione. The directors liked what they saw and invited her to be a part of the grueling audition process that lasted eight rounds before she won her part.

Grint knew that the competition for the role of Ron would be fierce. To stand out from other interested child actors, he shot a video in which he performed an original rap that listed his vital signs (name, height, contact information) from him.

Casting The Boy Who Lived was just as arduous. Radcliffe won the role of Harry Potter due to a strict set of rules (and a bit of luck).

Strict rules helped Radcliffe win his role in ‘Potter’

Fulfilling all the roles for Harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It took time, but casting director Janet Hirshenson was a little late to the party. Producers and other casting directors had already been working for over a year when she joined the team. The field of actors in the search to play Ron and Hermione was narrowed down to just a few candidates, as she told HuffPost.

Choosing Harry was a different story.

Producers and director Chris Columbus had a specific and strict set of rules, which made finding the perfect Harry as challenging as catching the golden snitch in a thunderstorm:

Colón wanted to avoid the casting of famous children.

The actor who played Harry (as well as the other main characters) had to be British.

Whoever was going to play Harry had to be the same age as the character, so 11 or 12 years old.

The actor playing Harry had to have blue or green eyes, which ruled out strong candidates who had dark eyes.

Radcliffe checked all those boxes, but it also took a bit of luck to get him to audition.

Radcliffe was on the radar, but as Hirshenson told HuffPost, Radcliffe’s interest in the role waned the longer the process went on. But producer David Heyman ran into Radcliffe and his father in public one night and encouraged Radcliffe to audition. He did, and it bolstered his chances of winning the role. He then showed how serious he was in screen tests and sealed the deal. “We all came back and we all said Daniel,” Hirshenson said.

The strict rules helped Radcliffe win over Potter, and a little luck helped the producers keep him in the running.

A secret talent he showed during auditions might have also helped Radcliffe win the part of Harry.

As Radcliffe tells it, he unleashed a secret talent during his audition process that convinced Columbus. he played the game of the day (a BBC long-running football programme) theme music on his cheeks with his hands. Radcliffe called it “a bit like a primitive version of playing spoons,” but Colón loved it.

“Chris Columbus, at the end of that, said, ‘If that doesn’t get you the part, nothing will,'” Radcliffe said. “And he did!”

Strict pitching rules and a bit of luck helped Radcliffe win his Harry Potter role. The first movie started a string of box office hits, he quickly became a star and soon had to deal with the side effects of fame.

Whether it was playing with his cheeks, a bit of fluke, or fitting perfectly into the rules casting directors had to follow, Radcliffe won the award. Potter part and changed his life forever.

