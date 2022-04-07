Daniel Radcliffe writes the script for his next film

The actor Daniel Radcliffe, known for his role in Harry Potter, he has confessed that he would like to direct the next film in which he acts. It is, yes, a ‘minor film’ not at all comparable to the film that ‘The Lost City’ is currently being promoted.

The British actor for ten years gave life to the main character of JK stories Rowling. He was involved in the saga from the early age of 11, having Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as companions in his adventures. However, since the saga ended, the actor has preferred to participate in minor cinema and even theater installments such as ‘EQUUS’, the prison drama ‘Escape from Pretoria’ or the crazy action thriller ‘Guns Akimbo’ thus avoiding his participation in too many mainstream productions.

Daniel Radcliffe would direct his own movie

Currently the Radcliffe is in promotion of ‘The lost City‘, a film directed by the Nee brothers starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. In Kermode & Mayo’s Film Review interview Daniel Radcliffe has shared his ambition to lead his own film and has confessed that he already has a written script: «I have written something and I hope to direct it in the next few years. It would be ideal. I’ve definitely spent so much time on sets and filming, with great directors, that I feel like I could run my own set and do it. Anyway, my film is much smaller in scale than, say, ‘The Lost City.’

As we have said, the British actor began in the saga of the little magician at the early age of 11 and for ten years he was under the orders of several directors. Analyzing and comparing the work of all of them, among which are some of the best directors in the film industry, such as Alfonso Cuaron and Chris Columbus.

In addition, the actor has been collecting experience in different characters, betting on the fantasy genre in some productions such as ‘The Woman in Black’ or ‘Horns’. In 2016 he won the Sitges award for best actor for his role in ‘Swiss Army Man’. Radcliffe will also be the protagonist of ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ playing the American comedian and singer-songwriter.

We will have to wait and be attentive in the coming years to discover these new facets that the British actor is so keen to show us.