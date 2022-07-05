Daniel Riolo is plucked at poker, PSG supporters knock him out

Big fan of poker, the strong man of After Football on RMC, Daniel Riolo, is currently in Las Vegas for a World Poker Series tournament. Unfortunately, the one who also hosts on the radio station the RMC Poker Show quickly lost. He will therefore not be able to touch the million dollars promised to the winner and for which he had caused a sensation on Twitter for having displayed himself with a montage of tickets.

A lover of the famous card game, he quickly came down to earth in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, he did not make it through the first day. Caught up by his condition of “fish” as he puts it so well in his edito.

“I got stepped on at the entrance”

”I had devised a strategy. Oh, nothing crazy. Since everyone is aiming for day 2 of the tournament because it becomes immediately profitable, it takes 10 to 12 hours of play to achieve it, and in the end only between 5 and 7% of the 2,500 players per session succeed, as much be very careful and choose your hands carefully”, he says in his article which you can read in full here. Of course, Riolo did not expect the title but he would have liked to extend the stay a little more…

✍ Daniel Riolo went to Las Vegas to participate in the World Poker Championships (WSOP). Excited, ambitious, he unfortunately did not make it through the first day. Caught up by his condition of "fish", as he recognizes it …

Internet users react

On social networks, Internet users commented en masse on the failure of Daniel Riolo during this majestic Vegas tournament.

Some people have drawn a parallel with the PSG and Neymar for hilarious comments. We read on Twitter:

” Good for nothing in everything mdrrrrr. He lives in a parallel world, he sucks at football, poker, politics but he thinks he’s a pathetic phenomenon loooool”

”As a reminder, you just have to pay your registration, in the 10,000 dollars it seems to me to make the tournament…”

“Surely his lifestyle he doesn’t even pass the first round lol”

”Daniel is looking for excuses, he who has often been understanding with athletes who take it seriously at the top level. A lesson. Maybe NEYMAR JR would have reached day 2 if he had participated? We will “never” know; at least not for this edition…”

“At least it might remind him that commenting and acting aren’t exactly the same thing…”

As we know, Neymar is also a fan of poker and Daniel Riolo has often criticized him for his long games, sometimes the day before matches.

Will Neymar have a word for the sports journalist? In any case, while the Brazilian was expected in a week at the PSG training center because the Internationals had one more week of vacation, the number 10 of PSG was present this Tuesday for the recovery. A recovery that was made with Christophe Galtier, the new coach of the capital club…

