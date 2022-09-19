Daniel Riolo’s explosive opinion on Neymar and Lionel Messi

Olympique Lyonnais received Paris Saint-Germain this Sunday, September 18 at Groupama Stadium, at the end of the 8th day of Ligue 1. The capital players won (1-0) against Les Gones, thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi scored from the 5th minute of play. Despite this success, the Parisian performance was far from convincing.

In the game, Christophe Galtier’s men did not shine, like a Kylian Mbappé who missed his match. Present in After Foot after the meeting, Daniel Riolo was quite critical of the Parisian performance. According to the sports journalist, there is ultimately no evolution or progression in terms of play for PSG compared to last season. Daniel Riolo then wanted to share his opinion on the Parisian workforce, and especially on the collective animation of the team. “Last year Mbappé held the team alone, the others were walking corpses. I think anyway that to be excellent, Mbappé must play without Neymar and Messi. If PSG decides he’s the boss, like they did to extend him, they have to build the squad for him and take the other two out. People are going to tear their hair out, but I think this team would be more efficient, that a coach would have more influence and could then put in place a system, if we remove Neymar and Messi“, he let go.

LR