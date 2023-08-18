Daniel Sancho and the curiosity of being fragmented

It is unclear, but rather the interest in the cologne ad boy who walks on the beach with bathing suit, his long hair in the wind and a rocky pectoral, is growing according to some ages and some professions, because the body must have the interest to flourish. Cultivated to give. This is the garden of desire. Daniel Sancho, a day he was unknown, could already claim to have entered history for what happens when a killer becomes a rock star and turns sexy, wicked as a fetishist. There will be a waiting list to face this alleged demon, now that demons are also suspected and Miguel Carcaño, the executioner of Marta del Castillo, wants to be the father. Apparently, there are people who look into the eyes of a criminal, a good criminal, and fall in love. “With the girlfriends who would have come with Puigdemont!” One of those jokers who are no more would say, because in the moral work of postmodernism you may be attracted to a devil (Rolling Stone) but there is a joke about those who cannot be forgiven, cannot be forgiven. They hurt.

The other night, in a special about the case, a lawyer on behalf of the confessed criminal warned us in advance that there is more behind this incident than it seems and more people at stake, so many seasons will be; Then again, “fans” of handsome Sancho, butchers in flip-flops, don’t worry. Although he has himself accused of murdering, dismembering and dismembering a Colombian surgeon, a large part of the audience hopes that this is a lie, that the lawyer is in fact telling the truth for strange reasons, as if they ” Nominating a contestant on “Big Brother”, they want Sancho not to be kicked out of the house, nor to enter an overcrowded zombie prison where he will perish.

I can only think of three explanations, though surely experts will have hundreds: either we have a glaring attraction to evil or, somehow, life waiting to be fragmented or learned to avoid killing. Used to be. They are all gruesome and draw from this era of “true crime” biographies in which items from Charles Mason or Mark David Chapman, the man who murdered John Lennon, sell for thousands of dollars.

Everything changed the day the killers became not so beautiful but disgusting creatures like Peter Lorre from “The Vampire of Dusseldorf”. Sharon Stone hitting you with an ice breaker or Tom Cruise getting a double shot from very close range has got to be the craziest sex act for this sick group of fans.