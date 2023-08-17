Entertainment

Daniel Sancho Case | Police reveal the concrete reason why Daniel Sancho tore Edwin Arrieta to pieces

in the matter of daniel sancho still in the air, Last Tuesday’s press conference did not dispel all doubts about the alleged murder of Edwin Arrieta by the son of Rodolfo Sancho. However, a statement from a Thai police officer could change everything.

NBC News has published a statement from a Thai police officer, who confirms that Daniel Sancho has revealed the real reason why he may have murdered Edwin Arrieta. Son of Rodolfo Sancho, as confessed by the agent When he came to know that he was going to marry a girl his reaction would have led him to decide to separate her,

After learning that Daniel Sancho could face a life sentence, NBC News released the confessions the police officer made after the press conference. those words ensure that the cook I would have bought all kinds of equipment to act on bad feedback of his then passionate partner.

Apparently, Daniel Sancho had plans to marry a girl after ending his relationship with Edwin Arrieta: “He said that if the conversation did not go well, he would kill her as he had a couple waiting for his marriage.“Moreover, the Thai policeman assured that Daniel Sancho had thought of everything if the surgeon did not brake properly

