Daniel Sarcos moves to Color Vision

After almost ten years of hosting the Sunday program "Aquí se Habla Español" on Antena 7, daniel sarco will begin a new stage on the screen and will do so on Saturdays Color Vision in the hours of 12 to 2 in the afternoon.

The program “Spanish is spoken here” is a joint production between the popular Venezuelan television host and the Dominican Carlos Salcedo, a television producer who accumulated experience with his brother, the former host and comedian, Roberto Salcedo.

Although the details of the date of his debut are not known, a source that deserves the credit of Diario Libre confirmed that the negotiations for the entry of Sarcos concluded, and that they are already working on the new design of the television proposal. “This time ‘Spanish is spoken here’ will not only change the channel, but also the day of its broadcast. From now on it will not be on Sundays, but on Saturdays,” the source confirmed to Diario Libre.

daniel sarco will assume the schedule you had in Color Vision during the most recent installment of the reality show “The war of the sexes” that he led with Lizbeth Santos.

According to the data supplied, daniel sarco and his partner settled without trauma the agreement they had with the executives of Antena 7. “It was an exit on good terms,” ​​confided the informant.

"Spanish is spoken here" premiered in Color Vision, channel 9 in 2010 and later, in 2012, it began broadcasting on Antena Latina, today Antena 7. Since its premiere, on Sundays, it is broadcast from 12:00 to 4:00 pm The entertainment program managed to position itself in the taste of the audience.