Daniel surprises Musetti, for Mager there is Cerundolo

Victorious debut for Gianluca Mager in “Adelaide International”, Atp 250 endowed with $ 500,000 in prize money that is being disputed on the concrete fields of the city on the coast of South Australia.

The 27 year old from Sanremo, n.62 ATP, beat 64 26 64, after more than two hours of fighting, the Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, 127 of the ranking, coming from the qualifications.

The 23-year-old from Buenos Aires won the only previous one in three sets, played in the first round of the ATP in Cordoba last year. The Ligurian secured the first set (6-4) thanks to a break scored in the fifth game. In the second game of the set the South American missed a ball-break (the first offered by the blue in the match), in the following one he recovered from 0-40 but in the eighth he finally managed to snatch the serve from the Ligurian, drawing shortly after the count of sets (6-3). In the decisive fraction the Sanremo overcame a complicated moment in the fifth game and then closed the matter in the tenth (6-4).

Thursday Mager will play for a place in the quarterfinals with another qualifier, the Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, n.113 of the ranking, protagonist at the debut of the elimination of the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics, n.40 ATP and top seed of the tournament. One equal the balance of the precedents between Gianluca and the 29-year-old from Minsk.