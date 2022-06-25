Daniela Álvarez undergoes treatment for her health condition

Beyond her charisma and undeniable beauty, what has earned her Daniela Alvarez the admiration of the public has undoubtedly been his strength. The model has given a chair when it comes to facing the challenges with which life has put her to the test, the loss of her leg being one of her most significant. The beautiful Colombian suffered an ischemia a couple of years ago, which caused the amputation of her left leg. However, this situation has not stopped the former beauty queen at all, who today is excited about her professional projects, but also about her romantic relationship with the actor Daniel Arenas. Always close to her followers, Daniela has shared with them the details of her health, and now she has revealed the treatment she will have to undergo due to an injury to her foot.

Previously, the model had shared that, due to the health crisis that she experienced in 2020, she lost sensitivity in her foot, and therefore, it has been more difficult to realize when she gets hurt from walking. This Thursday, Daniela took her Instagram Stories to update his followers on the status of said injury. “I want to tell you that my sore on my foot has reopened a little”, commented on one of several videos that he published, and in which he also showed the injury. “Fortunately the wound is not as deep as last time,” she wrote of the clip. “Not feeling the sole of my foot makes it difficult for me to realize that I am hurting myself when walking”he explained.

Faced with this situation, the Colombian went for treatment to help the wound heal faster. “They are going to give me a pump treatment to heal quickly, starting with the hyperbaric chamberthe hyperbaric chamber is an impressive shot of 100% oxygen,” the model continued while showing the place where she was. “That will help me improve my tissues, just like the serums that they will put on me,” she added. After this explanation, Daniela showed through videos how they were transferred between different cabins in the clinic. “What would life be without the support of others, thank you for giving me your love and affection”she wrote gratefully tagging the specialist who treated her.

Apparently, the wound that Daniela has on her foot is the same one that was made last March when she went on vacation with Daniel through Ecuador, because according to what she said at the time, she walked long distances without realizing that she was severely injuring her sole of the foot “From so much walking I got this sore on my only foot. Since I have no sensitivity, I did not find out until I saw the sheets and the bloody floor, “he said then on his Instagram. In fact, on that occasion he had to continue his tour of the South American country in a wheelchair. “Because of my lack I didn’t realize I was sensitive and now I have to be patient while skin grows back (in a foot without sensitivity it is much slower). These days I will be in a wheelchair without walking”he explained.

Her family and her boyfriend, her pillars in life

Throughout the process in which she has had to assimilate her current condition, Daniela’s family and friends have been a key piece for her to move forward. His brother Ricky Alvarez It was without a doubt one of her greatest sources of support during her rehabilitation, and also whenever she needs help with her treatments and even to get around. And to all these people who have lovingly embraced the Colombian, Daniel Arenas joined. The Colombian actor was crushed by the beauty queen for more than a year, and since then he has remained unconditionally with her. “He knows what he got into, and I always tell him: ‘Love, you know that the day we have our children, I can’t run after our children, you know that tomorrow you will run, that is , for me”told the model last year to Jomari Goyso on your podcast no rodeo, when talking about her relationship with the soap opera heartthrob and her plans for the future. “And he knows that he will be a father and a little more, because if I want to breastfeed my son I have to tell him: ‘Love, bring me the baby’, that is, I am not that person who can stand up, hold the baby… I think that when the baby is a year old I will be more capable, I will be more trained but if it is a subject that he knows how it will be, “he added.

