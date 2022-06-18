Daniela Luján confesses that Imanol is her great love and he responds

Daniela Lujan began her artistic career at a very young age, becoming one of the child and youth actresses, to later shine in the world of show through various productions such as ‘A family of ten’, ‘Sortilegio’ and ‘For loving without law’.

Due to her career, she has met many people who are part of the media and although she has been very reserved in her private life, From a very young age she confessed that her first love was Imanol Landeta, actor who was part of his generation.

The protagonist of ‘El Diario de Daniela’ admitted that despite the fact that they knew each other since they were very young and a long time had passed, for her that illusion never disappeared and through the YouTube program, ‘Pinky Promise’, He reiterated that the love is still valid.

“Imanol Landeta is the love of my life, he is my platonic love. I’ve said it a thousand times in ‘Envinadas’ and everywhere. He is the love of my life since I was 5 years old.” explained in the company of Mariana Boots, Jessica Segura and Karla Díaz.

Although many years have passed since the actor stepped away from show business, Luján assured that he is not a forbidden man, because he has no sentimental commitment: “He is not married, but he has a daughter, he is divorced. It is not prohibited”he explained.

About the rumors that arose from a relationship between them, Daniela denied them and said: “It was a rumor, if Imanol had been with me, I would be another pen * in life”, she said, but detailed that she has had contact with him and her boyfriend is aware of everything: “Imanol wrote to me, that happened three days agohe told me a story, I answered everything he wrote to me, I dreamed about him and my boyfriend is aware of everything “.

These confessions caused a stir until they reached the ears of the former actor, who reacted surprisingly on his Instagram when he found out that Daniela Luján is still in love with him; however, she did not comment publicly.