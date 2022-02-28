Daniela Luján responds to the memes about replacing Belinda as Christian Nodal’s girlfriend

Mexico City.- The break between Christian Nodal and Belinda left everyone dismayed, in addition there have been thousands of theories and memes about it, among these there is one about what Daniela Luján replace Spanish.

The reason for putting Daniela in a meme is because in the 2000s she substituted for Beli in a children’s telenovela of Televisa.

For all that has already been said, there are memes that Luján is ready to replace the Spanish to be Nodal’s new girlfriend, so now she responded to this forcefully.

During an interview for Venga la Alegría Fin de Semana, the famous one, who has shared with Eugenio Derbez and Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, affirmed that the memes that relate her to the couple do not make her angry, since they give her publicity.

“Now I am a meme, there are some that I share because I find them very funny”, about whether they affect him, he indicated that it is part of “being a public figure”.

In addition, he indicated that he knows where the whole joke comes from. “My generation had to live through all that and then now, obviously, it’s a joke and it’s fun.” In addition, he said that she “has touched him in several stages”, and “I think they give me publicity too”.