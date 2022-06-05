Daniela Melchior changes the Suicide Squad for the Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn has surprised marvel fans by signing one of the actresses of suicide squad to join the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It is nothing more and nothing less than Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher 2 and who will play a new character in the film Marvel.

After Marvel fired the prolific filmmaker in 2019 following controversial old tweets from the filmmaker making jokes about pedophilia and rape, Gunn called on the competition.

It was then that the director carried out the sequel with Warner Bros. and at the same time reboot of suicide squadwhere Melchior played Cleo Cazo, one of the members of Task Force X known as Ratcatcher 2.

Now, with Gunn back on the team Kevin Feigthe director has officially announced that the actress will be part of the new film adventure of the team led by Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord and the cosmic heroes of the MCU.

The news of the signing has been ratified by James Gunn himself through his Twitter profile. “I can confirm (and I confirm that she is wonderful in the role) that @MelchiorDaniela is one of my favorite people and actresses, and I hope that this is only the second of many projects that we will work on together.”

A few words with which the director welcomes Melchior to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And although, for the moment, according to dead linethe role that the actress will play in Guardians of the Galaxy 3What is known is that it will be a secondary character and that, contrary to early rumors, it will not be Lunar Dragon.

And it is that, despite the fact that the UCM fans had speculated on this possibility, the director himself denied in one of his tweets last year that the powerful Marvel telepath was going to be in the third installment of the franchise starring Zoe Saldana , Dave Bautista and Chris Pratt.

Of course, Melchior’s, who has also joined the cast of the new installment of fast and furious, Fast X Along with Brie Larson and Jason Momoa, he is not the only face of the DC Cinematic Universe that jumps from Gunn’s hand to the Marvel film.

Chuckwudi Iwuji, who played Clemson Murn in the series of peacemaker Created by the director himself, he will also have a role not yet revealed but which is speculated to be related to the almighty Adam Warlock, the long-awaited character that Will Poulter will play.

and although Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is scheduled for release in May 2023, Marvel fans will be able to meet some of its members such as Star-Lord, Nebula or Rocket in Thor: Love and Thunderwhich will hit theaters on July 8.