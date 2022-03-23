Daniela Melchior From ‘The Suicide Squad’ Joins ‘Fast & Furious 10’ – Movie News

‘Fast and Furious 10’ has a new member: Daniela Melchior, whom we met as Ratcatcher in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’. We tell you the details.

A year ago Daniela Melchior made her entrance to Hollywood through the front door: The Suicide Squad, from the DC universe, directed by James Gunn. It has recently been announced that the actress who played Ratcatcher, who forced Warner Bros to change their minds about her and her work, secured her place within fast and furious 10.

TheWrap exclusively reported the signing of the actress for the outcome of the franchise that was born in 2001 with Paul Walker and Vin Diesel. Although the role of Melchior has not been revealed, as well as the plot that this new installment of the saga will follow, the public is already delusional about seeing Melchior as a villain along with his colleague in the DC universe, Jason Momoa. Recall that the actor, who announced his separation from Lisa Bonet in January, joined fast and furious 10despite the fact that this will ruin the plans of his good friend The Rock.

We met Daniela Melchior in James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’.



The universe of Fast and Furious is no stranger to casting renowned actors who belong to DC, so you just have to do a review: Gal Gadot, known for being Wonder Woman of the new generation, appeared in the film as Gisele; likewise, John Cena, who has the role of peacemaker on HBO Max and worked with Melchior on the suicide squadwas the supervillain of fast and furious 9.

So far, Melchior has not commented on his signing in the most bizarre car saga of all, which in its latest installation was finally able to reach space. Will we see Daniela Melchior do something as crazy as leaving the stratosphere by car? fast and furious 10 It will arrive in 2023 on the big screen.