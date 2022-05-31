Daniela Melchior reveals the look of her mysterious character for Fast and Furious 10

fast and furious 10 It seems that he has not suffered any blows, since he has been filming in England without any problems. To raise expectations for the penultimate film in the saga, actress Daniela Melchior reveals a first preview of the mysterious character that she will play.

Until now the plot of the film remains under strict secrecy, but thanks to some details, we have the first pieces to assemble the puzzle. The first thing that was known is that the actor Jason Momoa was joining Fast X as the new main villain, the one who will surely team up with the other great villain in history, cyberterrorist Cypherinterpreted by Charlize Theron.

Another piece of information about the plot comes from Tyrese Gibson. The person responsible for interpreting Roman Pearce announced that Fast and Furious 10 will further develop Dom Toretto’s backstory (Vin Diesel). In Fast 9 the public was surprised with the revelation that Dom and Mia (Jordana Brewster) had an unknown brother, Jacob Toretto (John Cena). This undoubtedly excited the fans, since they were waiting for more details of the story of the protagonist of the saga. To double the bet, Vin Diesel introduced to one new face for Fast X, the winner of the Rita Moreno. the actress of West Side Story (1961) will become Dom’s grandmother.

Now the actress Suicide Squad (2021) published on his social networks some photos of his character, the ones used by the makeup team to be able to do their job and leave it in tune with the moment that is being filmed. Daniela’s snapshots show that the character has various tattoos Y A rosarywhich may give a new clue to the story.

Throughout the saga Dom is shown to be religious, so always wears a silver cross. The rosary in the character of Melchior could indicate that it belongs to the Toretto familymaybe not as a lost sister, but a niece, probably Jakob’s daughter. It will be a matter of waiting a little longer to see what results from this new character.

fast and furious 10 is staying on pace, so its release date for May 2023 also stands firm.

leave us your message with your opinion either comment about some Serie, movie either Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series either platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!