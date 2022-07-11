Entertainment

Daniela Melchior stars in a new video from the shooting of Fast & Furious X

Although, thankfully, all the initial fuss of the filming of Fast & Furious X (Fast X) has subsided, the filming continues its course. sudden departure from Junstin Lin as director of the film provoked an important wave of reactions.

For several weeks, Vin Diesel tried to show an atmosphere of normality and good vibes on the set, which happened to be in the hands of the director of transporter and The Incredible Hulk, louis leterrier.

In that sense, we have had a good supply of videos and photos from the shoot with veteran and new performers.

In addition to once again featuring well-known names from the saga, such as Ludacris, Sung Kang or Jordana BrewsterFast & Furious X also incorporates new faces, such as Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Michael Rooker or the actress that concerns us now, Daniela Melchior.

The star who played Ratcatcher II in The Suicide Squad has repeatedly shown her excitement at being a part of the Fast & Furious franchise.

On this occasion, Melchior has shared a short clip of his character behind the wheel of a car. The actress explains in her description that they are not allowed to talk about the color or model of the car her character drives, nor who she is with.

However, Daniela Melchior anticipates that this first installment of the Fast & Furious two-part finale will be epic.

After suffering some delays stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Fast & Furious 9 became one of the highest-grossing movies of all of 2021.

The film benefited from enjoying the approval of the Chinese authorities to be released in the important film market of the Asian giant, which was a tremendous boost for the final result.

Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. It remains to be seen how the change of director affects the franchise in what will be the end of its main saga.

