News

“Daniela Melchior will not be Dragoluna”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn, was quick to deny rumors on Twitter that the The Suicide Squad Daniela Melchior had been chosen to play Dragoluna.

Moondragon, better known as Dragoluna, is the daughter of Arthur Douglas in the Marvel Comics tradition. Douglas is the human identity of Drax the Destroyer, before it was transformed into its alien state. Dave Bautista said he’d like to see the character adapted to live-action at some point: “Sure!” the actor previously told a ScreenRant. “I’d like to tell more about Drax’s backstory. Whether or not it will happen, I don’t know. I don’t know if they will ever really focus on Drax, but I hope so. I think it’s a really interesting story. “

Chris Pratt let us know that shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has begun while Gunn denied the rumors with a peremptory “FALSE” retweeting an article in which it was said that Daniela Melchior had been chosen for the role, you can see the tweet at the bottom of the news. It is quite common to see the director reunite with actors he has already worked with, but it seems that this is not the case.

Loading...
Advertisements

On the other hand, he is sure that Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. What do you think of this denial? Let us know in the comments!

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

753
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
707
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
600
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
527
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
496
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
492
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
441
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
420
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
388
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
366
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top