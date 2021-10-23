“Daniela Melchior will not be Dragoluna”

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn, was quick to deny rumors on Twitter that the The Suicide Squad Daniela Melchior had been chosen to play Dragoluna.

Moondragon, better known as Dragoluna, is the daughter of Arthur Douglas in the Marvel Comics tradition. Douglas is the human identity of Drax the Destroyer, before it was transformed into its alien state. Dave Bautista said he’d like to see the character adapted to live-action at some point: “Sure!” the actor previously told a ScreenRant. “I’d like to tell more about Drax’s backstory. Whether or not it will happen, I don’t know. I don’t know if they will ever really focus on Drax, but I hope so. I think it’s a really interesting story. “



Chris Pratt let us know that shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has begun while Gunn denied the rumors with a peremptory “FALSE” retweeting an article in which it was said that Daniela Melchior had been chosen for the role, you can see the tweet at the bottom of the news. It is quite common to see the director reunite with actors he has already worked with, but it seems that this is not the case.

On the other hand, he is sure that Will Poulter will be Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 which will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023. What do you think of this denial? Let us know in the comments!