Daniela Melchior would join the tenth part of Fast and Furious

Daniela Melchior, the actress we met in ‘The Suicide Squad’, goes from DC to one of the most successful franchises: she will join the Fast and Furious saga in its tenth installment.

The actress, who made her debut in Hollywood with his role Ratcatcher 2 in the sequel he directed James Gunn -the first dive of the director of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘ on DC-, is currently in talks to join Vin Diesel and company in ‘Fast and Furious 10‘.

As published TheWrap, who was the medium that first broke the news, his role, as well as the plot of the film, have not yet been revealed. the original stars, Diesel What Sun, Michelle Rodriguez What Letty, Tyrese Gibson What Roman, Ludacris What weave, Jordan Brewster What Mine and Nathalie Emmanuel What Ramseyare ready to return to action for the tenth time.

They will be joined by newcomers, including Sung Kang from Shang Chi and also Jason Momoa. The actor who gives life to Aquaman will join the franchise as its new villain. In statements to Entertainment Tonight during the premiere of ‘batman‘, at the beginning of this month, the Momoa he was in charge of confirming his role in the next sequel. This is what he said: “I’m going to do Fast 10, that’ll be fun… it’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven’t been able to do for a while. Now I can be the bad boy again. A very flamboyant bad boy.”

The tenth film in the saga will be directed by the veteran director of fast and furious, justin linwho will also produce the film alongside his star Diesel.

Melchiorwhich is Portuguese, had previously dubbed the character of Gwen Stacy on ‘Spider-Man: A new universe‘ for Portugal. Said character in the original version of her had been dubbed by the singer and actress. hailee steinfeld. She had also participated in the Portuguese tape ‘the red notebook‘, released in 2018.

Melchior25, continues adding projects after working with Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and company: soon the actress will star in the action film assasin club beside Henry Golding, Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace. The project is led by camille delamarre.

To see the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious 10‘ will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. Following her film, ‘Fast 11‘ will give the final touch to a saga that began more than 20 years ago. We will be waiting for the news of Toretto and company. Do you want to know more about the tape?