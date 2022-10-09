Entertainment

Daniela Nicolás surprised with a spectacular change of look — FMDOS

This week, Daniela Nicolás surprised her followers with a spectacular change of look. This after going to her stylist, who left her completely renewed.

And it is that the actress, apparently, wanted to start the change of season, and welcome the higher temperatures, with beautiful golden reflections.

Daniela Nicolás and her change of look

In this context, Daniela Nicolás shared five photos on her Instagram account @danielanicolas, in which she reveals her change, showing off her hair with a new cut and color.

Of course, the praise was not long in coming, and her followers showered her with good comments about her change: “Goddess”, “What Cameron Diaz, what Scarlett Johansson”, “Beautiful more than the sun”, “She must be of the most beautiful women that exist” and “You look beautiful Daniela, kisses for you”, were some comments, among which those of Titi Aguayo and Daniel Valenzuela stood out.

The message for his mother

A few weeks ago, we told you about the dramatic incident that starred the mother of Daniela Nicolás, after being the victim of a violent trap on a highway in the capital.

On that occasion, the mother of the model suffered blows to a large part of her body, which is why she had to be admitted to a health center.

In this context, a few days ago, Daniela Nicolás dedicated an emotional publication to her mother.

«Today is my mom’s birthday. And today more than ever is a very special birthday, because we are celebrating the luck of being alive and being able to be with her for another year. ♥️”, the 30-year-old model and actress began.

«May this experience leave us much more than just taking care of ourselves. But also to enjoy our people to the fullest, because we don’t know what might happen tomorrow. We love you mom @lupegomezm ♥ ️ »added Daniela Nicolás to accompany an image of her with her sister and her mother.

