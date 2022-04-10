Daniella Álvarez: How is your recovery going after not being able to walk? – People – Culture

The presenter and model Daniella Álvarez has not been able to walk in recent days due to a deep wound on the sole of his footso he has had to use a wheelchair.

“My loves, from so much walking I got this sore on my only foot. As I have no sensitivity, I didn’t find out until I saw the sheets and the bloody floor. The issue is that, for several days, I won’t be able to walk until start to heal”Álvarez pointed out a few weeks ago.

The former Miss Colombia also wrote in an Instagram post that this situation has brought “several learnings, including the patience that I must develop day by day to understand so many things. It is a daily training for my mind to make it stronger and stronger in the face of any circumstance”.

Since then, through his social networks, he has shared details of his recovery. In his Instagram stories, she put some videos showing that the sore is already much better.

(You can read: Indigo was born! Camilo and Evaluna share first photos with their daughter).

He also said that his progress in this short time is due to the fact that It does not support the sole of the foot at all.

“The wound on my foot has been improving substantially in these 3 weeks thanks to the fact that I never support my foot AT ALL!”, he wrote, and said that he only had to wait for his wound to close before returning to the prosthesis.

Meanwhile, his followers highlighted his good attitude in the face of this situation.

(We recommend: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged.)

It should be remembered that, in 2020, Álvarez went to a medical center because they had detected a small mass in his abdomen and they had to perform an extraction. The procedure seemed simple, but it was not.

The tumor was attached to the aortic artery, so the surgery was complicated and she had to be operated on several times. Seeing no improvement, the doctor made the decision to amputate his left leg.

From that moment on, the model has been documenting her entire recovery process and the challenges involved in starting a new life in these conditions on her Instagram account, becoming an example for her followers.

(Keep reading: Two international bands, the first to say yes to Rock al Parque)

ELTIEMPO.COM