Former Miss Colombia Daniella Álvarez dedicated an emotional message to her boyfriend, actor Daniel Arenas, on the occasion of his birthday.

(You may be interested: Cristian Nodal was caught with a mysterious woman)

With a collage of photos of both, Álvarez used the Instagram social network to celebrate the life of Arenas.

(You may be interested: Bad Bunny suffered a fall in full concert)

“Happy birthday Sweet Love! I celebrate your life, I celebrate every second when I look at you, when I hug you, when I see you smile, “said the former queen.

The businesswoman from Barranquilla also said that since she was little she has prayed to God and the Virgin for Arenas.

(You may be interested in: Marbelle after being criminally denounced for libel: ‘I’ll be here’)

“Since I was very little I have prayed to God and the Virgin for you, and now that it allows us to be together, I just want to hold your hand to live what we need TOGETHER. Thanks today and every day to dad God for allowing me to meet you. I love you my earthly angel,” he added.

More news

Natalia Durán talks about the sexual abuse of her father and her cousins

Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque: the former loves of the ex-partner

Who is Claudia Echavarría, the new European princess born in Colombia?

TIME