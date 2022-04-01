you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Daniella Álvarez responded to a comment to Daniel Arenas and ‘aroused suspicions’.
Daniella Álvarez responded to a comment to Daniel Arenas and “aroused suspicions”.
Actor Daniel Arenas is celebrating his birthday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 31, 2022, 12:00 AM
Former Miss Colombia Daniella Álvarez dedicated an emotional message to her boyfriend, actor Daniel Arenas, on the occasion of his birthday.
(You may be interested: Cristian Nodal was caught with a mysterious woman)
With a collage of photos of both, Álvarez used the Instagram social network to celebrate the life of Arenas.
(You may be interested: Bad Bunny suffered a fall in full concert)
“Happy birthday Sweet Love! I celebrate your life, I celebrate every second when I look at you, when I hug you, when I see you smile, “said the former queen.
The businesswoman from Barranquilla also said that since she was little she has prayed to God and the Virgin for Arenas.
(You may be interested in: Marbelle after being criminally denounced for libel: ‘I’ll be here’)
“Since I was very little I have prayed to God and the Virgin for you, and now that it allows us to be together, I just want to hold your hand to live what we need TOGETHER. Thanks today and every day to dad God for allowing me to meet you. I love you my earthly angel,” he added.
More news
Natalia Durán talks about the sexual abuse of her father and her cousins
Carolina Cruz and Lincoln Palomeque: the former loves of the ex-partner
Who is Claudia Echavarría, the new European princess born in Colombia?
TIME
March 31, 2022, 12:00 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.